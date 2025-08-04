Analyst Sounds Off With Wild Rant About Browns’ Offense

The Cleveland Browns enter a pivotal season with head coach Kevin Stefanski and general manager Andrew Berry facing mounting pressure to deliver results.

After finishing dead last in scoring with just 15.2 points per game, the franchise finds itself under intense scrutiny regarding its offensive capabilities.

This week, analyst Nick Pedone delivered a scathing assessment of Cleveland’s offense that has resonated throughout the fanbase.

“[The Browns have] one of the worst three running back rooms in the league, and the receiving room is the worst receiving room in the league. What are we doing? At what point do we get serious about scoring points? Is this gonna be a season again where we’re looking at the other teams across the National Football League, and we’re looking at the Browns being like, ‘Why can’t you just look like that? Why can’t you score 20 points on a given week?'” Pedone said.

"What are we doing? At what point do we get serious about scoring points?" 🚨 @NickPedone12 and @RuiterWrongFAN on the state of the #Browns offense right now 🏈 🔊 Listen: https://t.co/Ty2lqBEpVF pic.twitter.com/fddPb0CGcX — 92.3 The Fan (@923TheFan) August 3, 2025

The criticism highlights glaring weaknesses that persist despite a complete quarterback room overhaul.

Cleveland added Kenny Pickett, Joe Flacco, and rookies Dillon Gabriel and Shedeur Sanders, yet questions linger about the talent surrounding them.

The running back situation presents immediate concerns. With Nick Chubb gone, the Browns now rely on Jerome Ford, Pierre Strong Jr., and rookies Quinshon Judkins and Dylan Sampson.

Judkins remains unsigned due to legal issues, while Sampson brings potential but zero professional experience.

Combined, these backs have just 415 career carries with no proven bellcow option.

The receiving corps offers little comfort. Jerry Jeudy is coming off a 1,229-yard campaign, but the depth chart falls off quickly.

Diontae Johnson, Cedric Tillman, David Bell, and Jamari Thrash form an unproven supporting cast.

Rookies Gage Larvadain and Luke Floiea have flashed during camp, and tight end David Njoku provides reliability.

However, the lack of established playmakers raises serious questions about Cleveland’s ability to consistently challenge opposing defenses and finally break through their offensive struggles.

NEXT:

Browns Rookie Gets Welcome To The NFL Moment