Browns Nation

Sunday, August 3, 2025
Browns Rookie Gets Welcome To The NFL Moment

Matthew Peralta
By
(Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns are certainly hoping that their 2025 NFL Draft class can help jumpstart their rebuild, as they took several young players who can make an impact on Day 1.

For example, the Browns drafted tight end Harold Fannin Jr. in the third round, a worthwhile pick as he is a legitimate offensive weapon in the passing game.

Fannin’s got strong and reliable hands and can get to his top speed in a hurry, making him the perfect safety valve option in the middle of the field and on short routes.

However, Fannin isn’t the best blocker, as his lack of strength at the position can be an issue when going up against bull rushes.

The rookie is getting his welcome to the NFL moment in training camp, as he has been asked to try to block Myles Garrett.

Fannin recently admitted it’s a different beast to block someone like Garrett, but acknowledged that the experience will make him better as a player.

Fannin knows there’s zero way he can hold up by himself against someone like Garrett, but it’s giving him an idea of what the pass rush is like at the professional level.

The young tight end has a long way to go to prove he deserves starter’s snaps, but it sounds like he’s got the right mindset to get there.

