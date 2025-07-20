Shedeur Sanders Earns Praise For Kind Gesture In Cleveland

It shocked a lot of fans when Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders slid down the 2025 NFL Draft board and went from being a projected top-10 pick to a fifth-rounder when the Cleveland Browns selected him with the 144th overall selection.

It had everyone wondering where the disconnect was, with many believing that his slide was due to character issues and bad pre-draft interviews, but none of those perceived character flaws have shown up since arriving in Cleveland.

Browns guard Wyatt Teller’s wife, Carly Teller, became the latest to praise Sanders for his early involvement in the community since joining the team, recently taking to X to hype the rookie up for all he has done for kids in Cleveland so far.

Everything @ShedeurSanders is doing for kids in Cleveland is so cool to see. Football isn’t forever but being a good person is! — Carly Teller (@carlyteller) July 19, 2025

Teller was likely referring to Sanders recently hosting Garden Valley Fun Fest after a tragic explosion and fire recently tore through a neighborhood apartment complex, displacing more than 40 families and killing one person.

The event was designed to rebuild morale for the families affected and featured free food trucks, face painting booths, and a bounce house for the kids to enjoy.

It’s not the first time Sanders has gotten involved in the community since joining the Browns, and he has already shown that many of those character concerns fans were worried about weren’t real.

He has checked every box since being drafted, and it will be interesting to see if he can prove himself as this franchise’s next QB1 at some point in the 2025 season.

He’ll see the field at some point, and we all can’t wait, but for now, he is having a huge impact off the field.

NEXT:

Former NFL Player Sees Star Potential In Browns QB