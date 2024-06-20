Analyst Suggests 1 WR Will Struggle To Make 53-Man Roster

The Browns implemented a new offense this offseason under new coordinator Ken Dorsey, adapting their schemes to a three- and four-receiver primary set for the 2024 NFL season.

To have success, Cleveland will need multiple wide receivers who can give quarterback Deshaun Watson open targets.

The Browns acquired former Denver Bronco wide receiver Jerry Jeudy as well as drafted Jamari Thrash in the fifth round this year, giving Watson more weapons in his arsenal.

With 12 total receivers on the current roster, one analyst suggested that former 2022 draft pick David Bell could become the odd man out this season.

Analyst Justin Melo wrote for the Draft Network that Bell is in a precarious position heading into training camp for Cleveland.

“Bell is on the roster bubble in a now-or-never offseason,” Melo concluded about the 6-foot-1 receiver.

Melo noted that Bell has been pushed further down the depth chart as Jeudy will join Amari Cooper and Elijah Moore in the presumed three-man receiver starting group.

Thrash’s addition – along with Cedric Tillman’s emergence as a solid backup – would make Bell the No. 5 or No. 6 receiver on the roster, Melo wrote.

Bell’s decline in the system started last season as Tillman received nearly 50 percent of the offense’s snaps while the 2022 draft pick earned only 217 offensive snaps last year.

Cleveland drafted Bell in the third round, and through two seasons Bell has played in 31 games.

Bell has 38 receptions for 381 yards and three touchdowns over the past two seasons.

At Purdue, Bell was an All-American receiver his junior season with 93 receptions for 1,286 yards and six touchdowns.

NEXT:

Browns' Training Camp Date Revealed For 2024 Season