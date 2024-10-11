Analyst Suggests Bill O’Brien Responsible For Deshaun Watson’s Texans Performances

In 2020, then-Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson put up significant numbers, throwing for a career-best 4,823 yards and 33 touchdowns against seven interceptions.

Despite missing the 2021 season, those stats were enough to entice the Cleveland Browns to offer three first-round draft picks among other draft selections for his services.

Since arriving in Ohio, Watson has been unable to recreate those mind-blowing statistics, and this season ranks as his worst as a professional athlete.

Analyst Charles Robinson shared his insight on what could account for Watson’s strong performances in Houston that have yet to be repeated in Cleveland.

Robinson revealed in a video shared by analyst Jackson McCurry on X that then-head coach Bill O’Brien might have been the architect of those performances as the Yahoo! sports writer revealed a conversion he had with an unnamed executive.

“During the course of practice, (the source saw Watson) continue looking at the sideline, and he’s looking at Bill O’Brien,” Robinson said, noting that “there’s a multitude of decisions that he’s got to make in practice, but he’s looking to the head coach to make these decisions.”

Love watching all these interviews on the #NFL talk shows because you get tidbits like this from @CharlesRobinson regarding Deshaun Watson #DawgPound pic.twitter.com/Qe8zyXAZz3 — Jackson McCurry (@JackMcCurry08) October 10, 2024

Robinson said the unnamed executive was “shocked” by what he saw, which led him to the conclusion that O’Brien was calling the shots on the field for Watson.

“Billy O’Brien might have been covering for some craters, some missing pieces in that development for Deshaun Watson,” Robinson said, adding, “He wasn’t a fully baked cake at that point in Houston.”

Since arriving in Cleveland, Watson has played 17 games, completing 60 percent of his passes for 19 touchdowns and 12 interceptions over the past three years.

NEXT:

Joel Bitonio Will Hit Special Milestone On Sunday