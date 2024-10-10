Joel Bitonio Will Hit Special Milestone On Sunday

The Cleveland Browns entered 2024 with high hopes, despite missing key players like their starting offensive tackles and star running back Nick Chubb.

Many saw them as playoff contenders, but five weeks in, the landscape has shifted dramatically.

As they prepare to face the Eagles this Sunday, there’s a bright spot amidst the gloom.

Joel Bitonio, the Browns’ All-Pro left guard, is set to hit a remarkable milestone: his 150th career game and start.

Interestingly, Bitonio was unaware of this feat until he was told about it on Thursday morning.

“You look at the names that are around you or ahead of you on the list and, I mean, just the history of the Cleveland Browns and what they’ve done, it’s pretty special,” Bitonio shared with reporters.

He added, “There’s a lot of luck that comes into staying healthy and being available. But that’s one thing, anytime I have a chance, I want to be out there for my teammates and just give it a go. But it’s a cool stat and hopefully we get a win on the 150th.”

Bitonio’s durability hasn’t come without challenges over his 11-year career.

Yet, if he plays every remaining game this season, he’ll climb to No. 13 on the Browns’ all-time list. This would put him ahead of current teammate Charley Hughlett (sidelined at 152 games due to a rib injury) and Robert Jackson (160 games from 1975-85).

It would also place him just behind former teammate and Hall of Famer Joe Thomas, who boasted 167 starts.

Since Cleveland’s 1999 return, only Thomas has started more games for the Browns than Bitonio.

As the team faces ongoing struggles, Bitonio’s consistency and dedication offer a glimmer of positivity for the franchise and its fans.

