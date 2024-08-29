Josh Cribbs Has Strong Take About Jameis Winston’s Trade Rumors

With the NFL roster cutdown looming on Tuesday, Browns insider Mary Kay Cabot released on X – the platform formerly known as Twitter – that Cleveland’s front office was actively listening to trade offers from other teams for either quarterback Jameis Winston or Tyler Huntley.

Multiple analysts debunked part of that scoop, suggesting that Winston was never actively shopped as a trade option for the Browns.

Browns analyst and former player Josh Cribbs believes Winston gives the team the best chance to win a football game if starting quarterback Deshaun Watson isn’t able to go.

On “The Return WIth Josh & Maria Cribbs” podcast this week, the former athlete had a strong take on Winston’s abilities as a veteran quarterback in the NFL (via X).

“From the three guys – Jameis Winston, Huntley, and DTR – we can all agree that Jameis Winston is the more QB ready to go in and start right away and we feel like we can still win some games,” Cribbs said.

Cribbs pointed to the Browns’ schedule, which was ranked this offseason as the toughest slate in the NFL based on opponents’ win-loss record during the previous season.

Having one of the toughest schedules requires a quarterback who can step in immediately and provide the team with a spark should the starter be unable to continue, Cribbs surmised.

Producer Ryan Tyler provided the introduction on the video clips for Cribbs, adding that Winston gives Cleveland “the best chance to keep it together” and win football contests should Watson be unable to go.

