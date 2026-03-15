Analyst Suggests Change For Browns Lineman

The Cleveland Browns’ offensive line was one of the worst units during the 2025 NFL season, particularly in pass protection, as it struggled to keep its quarterbacks out of trouble. No matter whether it was Joe Flacco, Dillon Gabriel, or Shedeur Sanders, the person under center often found themselves under duress.

Cleveland understood that in order to take a step forward offensively, especially under new head coach Todd Monken, they needed to rebuild the offensive line from the ground up. So far, they’ve done just that as they’ve acquired Tytus Howard, Zion Johnson, and Elgton Jenkins.

While Cleveland also re-signed Tevin Jenkins, the team will need more out of players like KT Leveston if they hope to make a leap. Leveston was one of the worst-graded tackles in the league last year, and he particularly struggled in pass protection/

A former seventh-round pick by the Los Angeles Rams, Leveston has the physical tools to be successful in the league, and analyst Lance Reisland believes he would fare far better if he played at guard instead.

“KT Leveston had a tough year at tackle in pass protection. But kick him inside to guard and let him get his hands on people and it’s a different story. He’s built to maul inside, play with power, and move bodies at the point of attack. That’s where his game fits,” Reisland posted on X.

KT Leveston had a tough year at tackle in pass protection. But kick him inside to guard and let him get his hands on people and it’s a different story. He’s built to maul inside, play with power, and move bodies at the point of attack. That’s where his game fits. #Browns pic.twitter.com/lJUFoftOZW — Lance Reisland (Coach Riz) (@LanceReisland) March 14, 2026

In the clip Reisland posted, Leveston can be seen blocking inside on a run play, and he is able to open a gap for the running back to squeeze through for a positive gain. It’s just one play, but it’s a perfect example of how Leveston can be successful as a starting guard in the NFL.

It remains to be seen if Leveston gets moved inside or if the team simply drafts a replacement, but either way, his future seems to be on the interior.

Even if Leveston is relegated to being depth, he’s still worth keeping and developing for the long term.

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