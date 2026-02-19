© 2025 COLD WIRE MEDIA.  ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY  

Thursday, February 19, 2026
You are here: Home / Daily News / Analyst Projects Browns’ Offensive Line In 2026

Analyst Projects Browns’ Offensive Line In 2026

Brandon Marcus
By
Leave a Comment
Add us on

Analyst Projects Browns’ Offensive Line In 2026
(Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

 

If the Cleveland Browns are going to look like a much better team next season, they will need a lot more from their offensive line. There is no doubt that the team’s O-line just didn’t cut it last year, which is one of the reasons why the offensive-minded Todd Monken was hired. There are a lot of concerns about who Monken will slot into the offensive line next season.

While speaking on 92.3 The Fan, Ken Carman predicted next year’s starting lineup, and he obviously had some worries.

“I got Luke Wypler at Center. Maybe, maybe Joel Bitonio. Maybe. You definitely have Tevin Jenkins at guard. You have 2/5 of your offensive line figured out. What about Dawand Jones? I love Dawand Jones. He’s a fine young man. He’s been seriously injured in each of the last three years. Maybe I’ll put him at right tackle. You can maybe take a guard in free agency. Then, we’re just going to draft a tackle over at the left tackle spot. Well, that’s much easier said than done. We’re still not in a great situation. The position that we argue about the most, those guys are going to have to protect him,” Carman said.

A lot of Carman’s plan rests on the Browns being active in free agency and at the draft, and even then, success isn’t guaranteed. Like many others, he said that acquiring a left tackle via a draft pick isn’t going to be easy. And finding the right guard in free agency might also be a huge challenge for the Browns.

Starting Wypler as center could give the Browns some decent play, but he suffered a knee injury during the final game of last season, and there are concerns about how ready he will be when the new year kicks off.

Meanwhile, the concerns about Dawand Jones are even greater because he has dealt with numerous injuries since joining the team. He has played in only 24 games over three years, so the idea of relying on him so much certainly scares some fans.

NEXT:  Browns Linked To Dynamic USC Playmaker In New Mock Draft
Brandon Marcus
Read Full Bio
Browns Nation Staff
Brandon Marcus
Contributor at Browns Nation
Brandon has been enjoying sports since before he knew his ABCs. A product of too many comic books and cartoons, he finds [...]

You're reading the free version of Browns Nation

Upgrade to become a Browns Nation Premium Member to unlock full access. The process is quick and easy.

  • Become a member to get many great benefits. Learn more
  • If you're already a member, Log in for the full experience.

Browns Nation