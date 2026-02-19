Analyst Projects Browns’ Offensive Line In 2026

If the Cleveland Browns are going to look like a much better team next season, they will need a lot more from their offensive line. There is no doubt that the team’s O-line just didn’t cut it last year, which is one of the reasons why the offensive-minded Todd Monken was hired. There are a lot of concerns about who Monken will slot into the offensive line next season.

While speaking on 92.3 The Fan, Ken Carman predicted next year’s starting lineup, and he obviously had some worries.

“I got Luke Wypler at Center. Maybe, maybe Joel Bitonio. Maybe. You definitely have Tevin Jenkins at guard. You have 2/5 of your offensive line figured out. What about Dawand Jones? I love Dawand Jones. He’s a fine young man. He’s been seriously injured in each of the last three years. Maybe I’ll put him at right tackle. You can maybe take a guard in free agency. Then, we’re just going to draft a tackle over at the left tackle spot. Well, that’s much easier said than done. We’re still not in a great situation. The position that we argue about the most, those guys are going to have to protect him,” Carman said.

"I got Luke Wypler at Center. MAYBE Joel Bitonio. You definitely have Tevin Jenkins at guard. Maybe I'll put (Dawand Jones) at right tackle… No wonder Todd Monken wants mobility behind his OL." 🏈@KenCarman & @SportsBoyTony on the #Browns offensive line next season pic.twitter.com/wa5CGF6d8L — 92.3 The Fan (@923TheFan) February 19, 2026

A lot of Carman’s plan rests on the Browns being active in free agency and at the draft, and even then, success isn’t guaranteed. Like many others, he said that acquiring a left tackle via a draft pick isn’t going to be easy. And finding the right guard in free agency might also be a huge challenge for the Browns.

Starting Wypler as center could give the Browns some decent play, but he suffered a knee injury during the final game of last season, and there are concerns about how ready he will be when the new year kicks off.

Meanwhile, the concerns about Dawand Jones are even greater because he has dealt with numerous injuries since joining the team. He has played in only 24 games over three years, so the idea of relying on him so much certainly scares some fans.

NEXT:

Browns Linked To Dynamic USC Playmaker In New Mock Draft