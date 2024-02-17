Browns Nation

Eric Metcalf Takes Issue With Teams Having Better Super Bowl Chances Than Browns

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 11: Eric Metcalf attends day 3 of SiriusXM At Super Bowl LVI on February 11, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.
(Photo by Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for SiriusXM )

 

With the 2023 NFL season behind us, people are already starting to talk about who has the best chance to make a splash next year.

Much of the hubbub is due to Las Vegas coming out with their projections for next year for who has the best chance to win the Super Bowl.

While some might agree with their projections, there are certainly some angry and confused fans and bettors, especially in regard to the expectations for the Cleveland Browns.

Former Browns legend Eric Metcalf, for one, is shocked at some of the teams that Vegas thinks have a better chance of making the Super Bowl than the Browns (via The Dawg Check Podcast on Twitter.)

The Chicago Bears have to be at the top of the list in terms of the team that shouldn’t be ahead of the Browns when it comes to who’s going to make the Super Bowl next year.

As Metcalf mentioned, they don’t even know for sure who their quarterback is going to be.

If it’s Justin Fields, as is the expectation right now, he hasn’t exactly given off Super Bowl contender vibes based on his first several years in the league.

The Minnesota Vikings and Jacksonville Jaguars were also listed ahead of the Browns as having a better chance to win it all next year.

If Kirk Cousins and Trevor Lawrence are healthy and playing their best ball, these predictions may not be too far-fetched.

However, as the only team of these four to make the playoffs this year, the Browns should be getting more respect than they are.

