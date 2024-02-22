Browns Nation

Browns News. Rumors. Highlights. Now

You are here: Home / Daily News / Analyst Thinks Browns Should Make Big Trade Ahead Of 2024 NFL Draft

Analyst Thinks Browns Should Make Big Trade Ahead Of 2024 NFL Draft

By

Cleveland Browns NFL Draft
(Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

 

It’s been a while since the Cleveland Browns last took someone in the first round of the NFL Draft, and that won’t be the case this time around, either.

The Browns traded multiple picks to get Deshaun Watson, and fortunately, this will be the last time they don’t have a first-rounder.

However, there have been some rumblings about them potentially trading their second-round pick.

Needless to say, that rubbed ESPN Cleveland personality Tony Rizzo the wrong way, as it would be the third time in as many years that they don’t have a pick in the first or second rounds (via ESPN Cleveland).

However, there’s a possibility that they could flip that pick for the right guy, such as, say, Mike Evans, assuming a proven veteran becomes available.

Nonetheless, Rizzo would rather the team have some young players on rookie contracts instead of adding more veterans on big-time deals, and he might be right.

This team is built to compete right now, but championship windows could close drastically and suddenly in professional sports, especially in the NFL.

The front office has done a solid job of putting together a competitive team while still maintaining some salary-cap flexibility, and GM Andrew Berry claimed that will continue to be his approach going forward.

Even so, there are also some chances that come across only once in a lifetime, and the team should be wise to make the most of them if they have an opportunity to do so.

For now, we’ll have to just wait and see.

    Get ALL the latest Browns Nation news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Browns Nation newsletter here!    
Ernesto Cova
Read Full Bio
Browns Nation Staff
Ernesto Cova
Contributor at Browns Nation
Ernesto Cova is a sportswriter and sports psychologist specializing in the NBA, NFL, and MLB.

Reader Interactions

       

Leave a Reply

More Cleveland Browns News

Former Cleveland Browns quarterbacks Brian Hoyer and Johnny Manziel

Johnny Manziel Says Former Browns QB 'Didn't Hold Back' Against Him

2 hours ago

Cleveland Browns quarterback Joe Flacco

Joe Flacco Makes Honest Admission On Having Different Roles In The NFL

2 hours ago

Cleveland Browns helmet

Insider Notes Browns' Potential Plans For Notable Defender

21 hours ago

Mike Evans #13 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers looks on prior to the NFC Wild Card Playoffs against the Philadelphia Eagles at Raymond James Stadium on January 15, 2024 in Tampa, Florida.

Insider Comments On Browns' Potential Pursuit Of Mike Evans

1 day ago

Cleveland Browns v Los Angeles Chargers

Analyst Predicts Fan Reaction To Potential Nick Chubb Cut

1 day ago

Nick Chubb #24 of the Cleveland Browns looks on during warmups before the game against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on October 02, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia.

Analyst Names 2 Nick Chubb Options For The Browns

1 day ago

Cleveland Browns pass rusher Myles Garrett

Graphic Shows Myles Garrett’s Dominance During Recent Years

2 days ago

Cleveland Browns general manager Andrew Berry

The Athletic Suggests Major Salary Cap Cut For The Browns

2 days ago

Cleveland Browns stadium

Analyst Notes Potential Advantage Of Browns Playing In Brazil

2 days ago

Cleveland Browns helmet

Insider Says Browns Should Go After Notable Defender In Free Agency

2 days ago

Cleveland Browns general manager Andrew Berry

Analyst Makes Blockbuster QB Trade Suggestion For Browns

2 days ago

Cleveland Browns fans

Analyst Says The Browns Are Built To Play In Specific Stadium

2 days ago

Cleveland Browns helmet

Insider Says Next Season Is Pivotal For 1 Browns Star

2 days ago

Cleveland Browns wide receiver Amari Cooper

Amari Cooper Is Top-2 Player in Notable NFL Category

3 days ago

Cleveland Browns helmet

Tony Grossi Names Which Offensive Piece Is Under More Pressure Next Season

3 days ago

Cleveland Browns tight end David Njoku

David Njoku Reveals Initial Reaction To Joe Flacco Signing

3 days ago

Brazil flag

Browns Could Have Unique Start To The Season

3 days ago

Cleveland Browns offensive line

Former Coach Says Browns Must ‘Increase The Quality’ At 1 Position

3 days ago

Tom Brady and Patrick Mahomes

Josh Cribbs Has Clear Opinion On Mahomes, Brady Convo

4 days ago

Former Cleveland Browns returner Eric Metcalf

Eric Metcalf Has Strong Defense For Browns Star Defender

4 days ago

Cleveland Browns safety Rodney McLeod

Browns Defender Makes Honest Admission About His Future

4 days ago

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson

Browns WR Has Strong Message About Deshaun Watson's Comeback

4 days ago

Buffalo Bills wide receiver Gabe Davis

Reporter Names Bills WR As An Option For The Browns

4 days ago

Cleveland Cavaliers players

Odds Show Notable Difference Between Browns, Cavs

4 days ago

Johnny Manziel Says Former Browns QB 'Didn't Hold Back' Against Him

No more pages to load