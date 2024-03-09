Insider Highlights How Browns Have Built Stacked WR Room

Andrew Berry is already busy before free agency gets underway, reportedly pulling off a trade for Jerry Jeudy, the Cleveland Browns’ presumed WR2.

Denver continues to shed salaries as they brace to absorb huge dead cap issues next season.

Berry took advantage, sending a pair of late-round draft picks to the Broncos.

At least one NFL insider is impressed with how the Browns’ GM built his wide receiver room.

#Browns have put together a solid WR room without giving up huge draft capital: *Amari Cooper: Acquired for a 5th

*Jerry Jeudy: Acquired for 5th, 6th and pick swap

*Elijah Moore and 3rd: Acquired for 2nd — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) March 9, 2024

Jeremy Fowler of ESPN noted on social media how little Berry gave up for his top three wideouts.

In what might forever be Berry’s biggest coup, Cleveland landed Amari Cooper from Dallas for a fifth-round pick.

Last season, the team convinced the Jets that moving up 31 spots in the draft was enough to obtain Elijah Moore.

Cleveland landed Cedric Tillman with what used to be the Jets’ third-round pick.

Today, Berry gives up his extra fifth and sixth-round picks, acquired in trades with Carolina and Houston, for Jeudy.

Those picks are the 135th and 202nd selections in the 2024 NFL Draft for the 15th overall pick from the 2020 draft.

Cleveland hopes a change of scenery results in more of a first-round-pick performance from Jeudy.

Playing opposite fellow Alabama alumnus and former first-round pick Amari Cooper might help.

Jeudy has always been a big fan of Cooper and chose Alabama because his idol went there.

Finding the right role for Jeudy is the next challenge for Kevin Stefanski and Ken Dorsey.