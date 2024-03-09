Browns Nation

Browns News. Rumors. Highlights. Now

You are here: Home / Daily News / Insider Highlights How Browns Have Built Stacked WR Room

Insider Highlights How Browns Have Built Stacked WR Room

By

Cleveland Browns wide receiver Amari Cooper
(Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

 

Andrew Berry is already busy before free agency gets underway, reportedly pulling off a trade for Jerry Jeudy, the Cleveland Browns’ presumed WR2.

Denver continues to shed salaries as they brace to absorb huge dead cap issues next season.

Berry took advantage, sending a pair of late-round draft picks to the Broncos.

At least one NFL insider is impressed with how the Browns’ GM built his wide receiver room.

Jeremy Fowler of ESPN noted on social media how little Berry gave up for his top three wideouts.

In what might forever be Berry’s biggest coup, Cleveland landed Amari Cooper from Dallas for a fifth-round pick.

Last season, the team convinced the Jets that moving up 31 spots in the draft was enough to obtain Elijah Moore.

Cleveland landed Cedric Tillman with what used to be the Jets’ third-round pick.

Today, Berry gives up his extra fifth and sixth-round picks, acquired in trades with Carolina and Houston, for Jeudy.

Those picks are the 135th and 202nd selections in the 2024 NFL Draft for the 15th overall pick from the 2020 draft.

Cleveland hopes a change of scenery results in more of a first-round-pick performance from Jeudy.

Playing opposite fellow Alabama alumnus and former first-round pick Amari Cooper might help.

Jeudy has always been a big fan of Cooper and chose Alabama because his idol went there.

Finding the right role for Jeudy is the next challenge for Kevin Stefanski and Ken Dorsey.

    Get ALL the latest Browns Nation news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Browns Nation newsletter here!    
Pat Opperman
Read Full Bio
Browns Nation Staff
Pat Opperman
Contributor at Browns Nation
Pat Opperman retired from real life to write about the Cleveland Browns and other matters of unflappable faith.

Reader Interactions

       

Leave a Reply

More Cleveland Browns News

Cleveland Browns general manager Andrew Berry

Browns Reportedly Trading For Star WR

29 mins ago

Cleveland Browns fans in the stands during the game against the Chicago Bears at FirstEnergy Stadium on September 26, 2021 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Insider Notes Browns Could Sign 2 Top Defenders This Offseason

2 hours ago

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson

Former Player Explains How Browns Can Help Deshaun Watson

2 hours ago

Cleveland Browns NFL Draft

Browns Not Awarded Special Type Of Draft Pick In 2024

3 hours ago

Cleveland Browns pass rusher Myles Garrett

Myles Garrett Earns Major PFF Honor For 2023 Season

3 hours ago

Cleveland Browns helmet

Analyst Says Browns Could Trade Notable Defender

21 hours ago

Cleveland Browns cornerback Greg Newsome II

NFC Team Reportedly Showing Trade Interest In Greg Newsome

21 hours ago

Los Angeles Chargers WR Mike Williams

Analyst Has Clear Message About Potential Mike Williams Trade

2 days ago

Cleveland Browns QB Deshaun Watson

Former Super Bowl Champion Has Honest Prediction About Deshaun Watson

2 days ago

Cleveland Browns quarterback Joe Flacco

Notable TV Host Says 1 Browns Player Won't Want Joe Flacco Back in 2024

2 days ago

Cleveland Browns quarterback Joe Flacco

Analyst Sends Clear Message About Browns Re-signing Joe Flacco

2 days ago

Cleveland Browns pass rusher Myles Garrett

Browns Analyst Names Best Tag-Team Partner For Myles Garrett In Free Agency

2 days ago

Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski

Kevin Stefanski Praises AFC East Coach Over Use Of Motion

2 days ago

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson

Insider Names 4 Potential WR Candidates For Browns

3 days ago

A #16 decal on the back of the Kansas City Chiefs helmet pays tribute to Hall of Fame quarterback Len Dawson, who died this week at the age of 87. The Green Bay Packers play the Kansas City Chiefs in the third preseason game at Arrowhead Stadium on August 25, 2022 in Kansas City, Missouri.

Analyst Says Browns Should Inquire About Star Chiefs Defender

3 days ago

Defensive Coordinator Jim Schwartz of the Cleveland Browns looks on during the first half in the game against the Tennessee Titans at Cleveland Browns Stadium on September 24, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Analyst Links Elite Defender To The Browns

3 days ago

Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski

Analyst Names 3 Veteran WRs That 'Make Sense' For The Browns

3 days ago

Cleveland Browns helmet

Analyst Names The Best Backup QB Option For The Browns

3 days ago

CLEVELAND, OHIO - DECEMBER 28: Deshaun Watson #4 looks on prior to playing the New York Jets at Cleveland Browns Stadium on December 28, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Browns Legend Makes Strong Statement About Deshaun Watson

3 days ago

Cleveland Browns quarterback Joe Flacco

Joe Flacco's Agent Reveals QB's Preference This Offseason

3 days ago

Cleveland Browns general manager Andrew Berry

Analyst Details Browns' Biggest Needs In Free Agency

3 days ago

Cleveland Browns stadium

Browns Reporter Reveals Most Likely Free Agent To Return This Offseason

4 days ago

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson

Analyst Explains How Deshaun Watson Can Change The Narrative

4 days ago

Cleveland Browns co-owner Jimmy Haslam talks with General Manager Andrew Berry during the fourth quarter of a preseason game against the Philadelphia Eagles at FirstEnergy Stadium on August 21, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio. The Eagles defeated the Browns 21-20.

Mock Draft From The Athletic Sees Browns Targeting Top Need

4 days ago

Browns Reportedly Trading For Star WR

No more pages to load