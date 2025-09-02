Browns Announce First Unofficial Depth Chart

The Cleveland Browns have provided their first glimpse into the 2025 season ahead of Sunday’s opener against the Cincinnati Bengals at Huntington Bank Field.

Week 1 excitement continues building throughout Cleveland as fans get their initial look at how the roster will take shape for the campaign.

On Tuesday, the Browns released their first unofficial depth chart, which reveals several key positioning decisions that will define the Browns’ approach this season.

Veteran quarterback Joe Flacco sits atop the quarterback room with rookies Dillon Gabriel and Shedeur Sanders listed as his backups.

The offensive line features some familiar faces in new spots. Dawand Jones takes over at left tackle while Jack Conklin anchors the right side.

Joel Bitonio and Wyatt Teller hold down their respective guard positions. The receiving corps shows Jerry Jeudy leading the way alongside Jamari Thrash and Cedric Tillman.

Defense brings its own storylines. Myles Garrett returns to his left defensive end spot with Maliek Collins and rookie Mason Graham handling interior duties.

Alex Wright mans the right edge while linebacker responsibilities fall to Devin Bush, Mohamoud Diabate, and rookie Carson Schwesinger.

The secondary pairs Denzel Ward and Greg Newsome II at cornerback with Grant Delpit and Ronnie Hickman working the safety spots.

Special teams units remain consistent. Corey Bojorquez handles both punting and holding while Andre Szmyt takes over kicking duties. DeAndre Carter brings experience to both kick and punt return roles.

Several rookies appear throughout the depth chart in developmental roles. Raheim Sanders, Isaiah Bond, and Adin Huntington earn third-string listings among other young players getting their first NFL opportunities.

The Browns feature 12 total rookies on this initial depth chart, including both drafted players and undrafted free agents.

This mix of veteran leadership and young talent suggests Cleveland’s strategy for building toward sustained success.

