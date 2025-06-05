Browns Coach Sends Clear Message About Dustin Hopkins’ Struggles

The Cleveland Browns need to get back on their feet early this season.

They can’t afford to shoot themselves in the foot, and that means capitalizing on every scoring option they have.

That’s why some fans are worried about Dustin Hopkins’ status as the undisputed kicker in 2025.

However, when asked about him, special teams coordinator Bubba Ventrone had his back again:

“I think that [Dustin Hopkins’] been consistent in his entire career. He really has. He had a great year in ’23. For whatever reason, did not have a great year this past year. And I think that he’s put it to bed and as long as the player is focused on the task at hand, and I think that he’s done that. His preparation, he’s in really good shape. He’s lean, he’s strong. Really don’t see any changes in his kicking mechanics, ball elevation, anything. So, I feel like he’s in a good spot,” Ventrone said of Hopkins.

Ventrone had already stated that he hoped that Hopkins would get a ‘clean slate’ in 2025 after missing an NFL-high nine kicks in 2024.

The Browns didn’t make any additions at the position, with only Hopkins and practice squad member Andre Szmyt as potential options.

Granted, Hopkins was one of the most consistent and reliable kickers in the league, and he even looked excellent in 2023 when he knocked down a career-best 91.7% of his field goals, including 8-of-8 from 50+ yards.

Still, watching him miss one of every two field goal attempts and three extra points last season was more than enough to sound the alarms.

Hopkins is a good player, but he’s never had the strongest leg in the game, and he will enter his age-34 season after posting the worst numbers of his career.

Even if the Browns love him, they should still have a plan B.

