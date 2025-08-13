Analyst Turns Heads With Kevin Stefanski Prediction

The Cleveland Browns enter the 2025 season with their quarterback room carrying more weight than usual.

Head coach Kevin Stefanski knows his job security could depend on making the right decision at the position.

In a franchise where patience runs thin and expectations remain high, the choice between experience and potential may determine more than just wins and losses.

Radio host and analyst John “JT The Brick” Tournour believes Stefanski’s future hinges on one specific move involving the team’s most talked about rookie.

“The only way Kevin Stefanski keeps his job in Cleveland is making Shedeur the starter. […] So, what I think he should do is let Flacco play, see how many games Flacco can play, and then after week 6 or 7, if the Browns are 3-3 or 2-4, keep Flacco in there. But if the Browns fail, then you gotta go Shedeur. Shedeur to me, he can save Stefanski’s job, because the other guys aren’t gonna save his job, I promise you that,” Tournour said.

The only way Kevin Stefanski keeps his job is playing Shedeur. NO DEBATE!#Browns #Shedeur pic.twitter.com/s062f0Oh7S — JT The Brick (@JTTheBrick) August 12, 2025

Joe Flacco currently holds the starting role thanks to his familiarity with the system and steady play.

The veteran provides stability while rookie Shedeur Sanders continues developing behind him.

Sanders showed promise in his preseason debut against Carolina, displaying accuracy and poise despite being listed fourth on the depth chart.

Kenny Pickett remains slowed by injuries, and fellow rookie Dillon Gabriel is still working through his early development.

This leaves Sanders as the primary developmental option behind Flacco.

Stefanski has avoided naming a Week 1 starter publicly. He points to ongoing evaluation during joint practices and remaining preseason games as factors in his decision.

Tournour’s strategy reflects a common NFL approach. Start with the veteran early, then potentially shift to the rookie if results falter.

This timeline gives coaches breathing room while keeping the promising young player ready to spark the offense.

For Stefanski, the timing of that potential switch could define his tenure in Cleveland. Sanders represents both opportunity and risk in a season where both may be necessary.

