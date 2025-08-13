Browns Rookie Is Being Compared To Clay Matthews

Training camp in Berea brought overcast skies and high-intensity work as the Cleveland Browns pushed through another morning session.

The linebacker position has always been crucial to this franchise’s defensive identity, and now one rookie is generating buzz with his early performances.

Carson Schwesinger has caught attention with his energy and confidence on the field.

Veteran Browns analyst Fred Greetham recently offered a comparison that turned heads throughout the organization.

“When I first saw Schwesinger on the field, back in rookie minicamp, had his shorts rolled up. I remember Clay Matthews doing that. And he had the blonde hair coming out from under his helmet, kinda like Clay Matthews was known for. It just reminded me a bit of him. That would be tall shoes to fill. […] If he can come anywhere close to that type of career, the Browns will have, really, a home run there. I like what I have seen, I like his attitude, he’s very hungry… doesn’t seem like he is overwhelmed by the NFL,” Greetham said on Sports 4 CLE.

Greetham’s reference to Clay Matthews carries weight. The linebacker was drafted 12th overall in 1978 and became a cornerstone for the Browns’ defense.

Schwesinger arrived from UCLA as the 33rd overall pick with solid credentials.

His transition to the NFL has been smooth so far.

The rookie has already earned the “green dot” designation from coaches. This makes him a trusted play-caller on defense despite his inexperience at this level.

During the Browns’ preseason opener, Schwesinger played just 13 snaps but managed six tackles.

His combination of awareness and physicality has impressed teammates and coaching staff alike.

His emergence provides stability after Jordan Hicks retired this offseason. The defense needed fresh energy and leadership, and Schwesinger appears ready to deliver both.

If his development continues at this pace, those Clay Matthews comparisons might prove prophetic for Cleveland’s defensive future.

