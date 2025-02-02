Analyst Urges Browns Not To Draft 1 Prospect With No. 2 Pick

The Cleveland Browns have a plethora of options to choose from right now in the draft.

That’s the kind of leverage that comes with getting the No. 2 pick.

Likewise, that puts the team in a bit of a tough spot.

They have so many needs all over the roster, and with so much talent near the top of the NFL Draft, they could look at multiple players there.

With that in mind, Browns analyst Garrett Bush urged the team not to take Mason Graham.

Talking on the “Ultimate Cleveland Sports Show,” Bush claimed that, as good as Graham might be, you just cannot take a defensive tackle in the top five.

He argued that even if Graham is the single greatest defensive tackle we’ve ever seen, which has yet to be proved, defensive tackle isn’t an impact position.

Bush reiterated his point by saying that this was the same reason teams don’t draft a strong safety in the top five: they’re also not an impact position.

Certainly, defensive tackles and coaches may strongly disagree with his perspective, but it’s easy to understand his argument.

Truth be told, as elite a prospect as the Michigan product is, and as much as the Browns could use help at DT, it’s hard to make a case for them to take Graham ahead of, say, Abdul Carter or Travis Hunter.

One of those two will be available by the time the Browns are on the clock, and they might be the only two players that could appease Browns fans if the team were to draft one of them instead of a quarterback.

NEXT:

Analyst Has Surprising Suggestion For Browns In Free Agency