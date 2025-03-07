Two-Time Pro Bowler Named ‘Perfect’ Free Agent For Browns To Sign

Cleveland Browns fans expect the team to be active in the months leading up to the 2025 NFL season.

After all, the team finished the 2024 campaign tied for the worst record in the NFL, clearly needing a lot of changes on their roster to succeed moving forward.

Finding a new quarterback is at the top of the wish list, as the team has struggled to find consistency in that position.

The team is expected to look for their quarterback of the future in the draft, hoping the No. 2 overall pick yields someone who can be a stable force in the offense.

While finding a new quarterback is imperative, the Browns also need to make sure to protect that player, which is why Bradley Locker laid out the reasons for the Browns to try and acquire Ronnie Stanley in free agency.

“Over the past two years, the Browns rank third in total passing plays, which underscores Kevin Stefanski’s baseline identity — especially accounting for a fresh quarterback. Few tackles have been better pass protectors than Stanley in recent memory. His 83.0 PFF pass-blocking grade since 2022 ranks 14th among qualified tackles,” Locker wrote.

Stanley has been excellent for the Baltimore Ravens for several years, a strong protector for Lamar Jackson in Baltimore.

While his performances would indicate that he’s worthy of playing for the Ravens for the foreseeable future, the team appears to be moving on.

Investing this high of draft capital into a quarterback would suggest that the Browns will do whatever it takes to protect him, so on paper, this move makes sense.

As Locker pointed out, however, the Browns don’t have as much cap space as they might like, so signing marquee free agents could be a tall task.

If they’re going to back up the Brinks truck for anyone, however, Stanley is a strong candidate for them to choose.

