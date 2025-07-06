Browns Legend Ranked Among ‘Greatest QBs Of All-Time’

The Cleveland Browns have spent decades searching for quarterback stability, cycling through options without ever finding a long-term cornerstone.

Yet long before this modern carousel began spinning, Cleveland had a legend who defined excellence at the position.

Otto Graham built the foundation for Browns football during an era when the franchise dominated the game.

His legacy recently received renewed recognition when CBS Sports ranked him among the best quarterbacks in NFL history.

Bryan DeArdo of CBS Sports placed Graham at No. 12 on his list of the 30 greatest quarterbacks of all time, acknowledging one of the sport’s most successful yet underappreciated pioneers.

“Graham accomplished a lot during his career, with winning being at the forefront of his accomplishments. Graham (who is widely considered to be the best QB in history prior to Johnny Unitas) won seven championships that included three NFL titles. He went 9-3 in the postseason and played for a title in each of his 10 seasons with the Browns. Graham won 81.3% of his starts, the highest percentage of any QB in history with at least 1,500 pass attempts,” DeArdo wrote.

From 1946 to 1955, Graham’s dominance was absolute. He guided Cleveland to 10 consecutive championship games, winning seven times (four in the AAFC).

This remarkable run predated the Super Bowl era but established a standard for sustained excellence that remained unmatched until Tom Brady’s dynasty with the New England Patriots.

Graham earned the nickname “Automatic Otto” for good reason.

Playing under coaching legend Paul Brown, Graham revolutionized the quarterback position while mastering the T-formation offense.

His statistical achievements remain impressive decades later, including a 9.0 yards per pass attempt average that demonstrated his ability to attack defenses vertically.

Graham collected three MVP awards, five Pro Bowl selections, and seven All-Pro honors during his career.

The Browns retired his No. 14 in 1965, when he was also inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

DeArdo’s ranking proves that true excellence transcends eras and remains recognizable across generations.

