Analyst Urges Browns To Draft 1 QB Prospect At Pick No.33

The Cleveland Browns aren’t likely to take their next quarterback in the first round.

Barring a trade or a shocking turn of events, they will likely use the No. 2 selection to take either Travis Hunter, Abdul Carter, or potentially even Mason Graham.

However, they still need to add another body to their QB room, someone to compete with and/or learn from Kenny Pickett.

With that in mind, NFL analyst Nick Wilson urged the team to swing for the fences and go after Jalen Milroe at No. 33.

Talking to Jonathan Peterlin on 92.3 The Fan, he discussed Jordan Schultz’s report about Milroe having an ‘impressive’ workout with the Browns, and he raved about his physical tools:

“I really don’t love the idea of taking a quarterback at top-64 pick,” Wilson said. “But if you’re going to swing at 33, why not swing for a guy who has so much physical talent?”

Milroe is still quite raw and will need some time before he’s ready for the NFL.

There are some major question marks about his ability to operate from the pocket.

Nevertheless, his physical attributes are more than evident, and while he has plenty of room for improvement, it also feels like he’s a bit of a question mark as opposed to other prospects who are more of a finished product.

He’s an impressive athlete who can make defenders look foolish with his acceleration, quick first step, and ability to change directions.

Some of his flaws can be coached out of his game, and while it will take some time, the upside is most definitely there.

The Browns have some big decisions to make, but this looks like an easy one if he’s available in the second round.

NEXT:

Insider Believes Browns Would Not Trade Up For 1 QB Prospect