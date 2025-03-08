Browns Player Named ‘Under-The-Radar’ Free Agent

The Cleveland Browns have to make a tough decision.

On the one hand, Nick Chubb is a class act, a fan favorite, and someone who’s carried this team for years.

On the other hand, he’s getting older, has a history of injuries, and might never be the same player again.

Even so, regardless of all that, Zachary Pereles believes he’s worth the benefit of the doubt.

In his latest column for CBS Sports, he pointed out that someone will definitely give Chubb an opportunity, given his history of dominance in this league:

“I will never, ever count out Nick Chubb. Given his age, injury history and position, he’s not likely to command significant money. He might just be a shell of his former self, a tremendous career sadly unable to reach even greater heights, but someone will give him a chance to prove he’s not,” Pereles said.

Chubb’s market might be a little complicated to predict.

In most years, someone would’ve most likely been a lock to overpay for his services and sign him to a high-risk/high-reward kind of deal.

This year, however, there will be dozens of running backs entering the league in this stacked NFL Draft class.

That’s going to take a toll on his market value, thus, ironically, making him all the more appealing for a team looking for a high-upside pickup on a team-friendly deal.

Perhaps even the Browns end up bringing him back regardless of the fact that they will let him test the free-agency waters.

We’ve seen how drastically things can change in professional sports, and that’s especially true for running backs.

But if someone has earned the benefit of the doubt and an opportunity to prove that he’s still got plenty left in the tank and can be a factor in this league, it is most definitely Nick Chubb.

