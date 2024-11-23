Browns Nation

Saturday, November 23, 2024
Analyst Urges Browns To Stop A Historic Trend

By
Cleveland Browns helmet
(Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns victory over Pittsburgh on Thursday night was a massive relief for the organization.

Cleveland avoided a three-game losing streak and beat a rival that is currently first in the AFC North.

Of course, no one expects the Browns to make a run and reach the playoffs this season.

General manager Andrew Berry and team management have already hinted as much by trading away starters and planning for the 2025 NFL Draft.

One of the franchise’s biggest concerns is the quarterback position, where Deshaun Watson has been a massive bust.

More than likely, Berry and his staff are already looking for replacements at the position for next spring’s draft.

However, analyst Jay Crawford recently appealed to the Browns not to stick with their trend of the past few decades.

“We have gone chasing quarterbacks for 25 years,” said Crawford Friday on the Ultimate Cleveland Sports Show. “We’ve had zero success and when we did kind of have success, we thought, ‘No, that’s not the guy,’ and we moved on.”

Crawford urges Cleveland to be cautious instead of going after another first-round quarterback in the draft.

“Stop chasing quarterbacks for a minute. If you’ve got a guy that can be a bridge-you can find quarterbacks at other places other than the one and two pick in the draft, the league is littered with them,” said Crawford.

Furthermore, Crawford believes that if current starter Jameis Winston is playing well, the team should stick with him, at least for the near future.

“Maybe it is Jameis Winston. Right now, if he’s playing exactly the way he’s played the rest of the season, I’m okay with that. It’s better than what we’ve seen,” concluded Crawford.

