Browns Will Have Plenty Of Free Agent QB Options In 2025

Although the Cleveland Browns still have six more games this season, the national media has moved on.

Even with a victory over AFC North rival Pittsburgh on Thursday night, the Browns are still in last place in the division with a 3-8 record.

Should they continue to falter, the franchise is likely to pick within one of the top five spots in the 2025 NFL Draft.

Currently, there are gaping holes at several positions on the roster.

Among them are tackle, receiver, defensive line, and, especially, quarterback.

Deshaun Watson signed with Cleveland in 2022 with the promise of a bright future and has been one of the biggest free-agent busts in recent history.

The Browns can’t exactly cut bait because of the guaranteed contract they signed him to.

There is speculation that the team may move on from him in 2025.

Should the organization decide not to pick a QB in the first round next spring, there are plenty of decent free-agent signal callers to be had.

According to an X post by uStadium, the list of available quarterbacks in the spring is lengthy.

2025 Free Agent QB Class Sam Darnold (27.4)

Justin Fields (25.7)

Russell Wilson (35.9)

Jameis Winston (30.8)

Mac Jones (26.2)

Cooper Rush (31.0)

Jacoby Brissett (31.9)

Zach Wilson (25.2)

Drew Lock (28.0)

Trey Lance (24.5)

Jarrett Stidham (28.2)

Joshua Dobbs (29.8)

Taylor… pic.twitter.com/BXJY6XGBVC — uSTADIUM (@uSTADIUM) November 22, 2024

At the top of uStadium’s list is Sam Darnold, the former New York Jets first-rounder who flamed out in the Big Apple but has played well this year as the starter in Minnesota.

Justin Fields and Russell Wilson, who both play for Pittsburgh, are next on the list.

The fourth player is current Browns starter Jameis Winston, who is 2-2 in relief this year for Watson.

The vast majority of available quarterbacks are little more than career backups who wouldn’t help Cleveland, even in the short term.

