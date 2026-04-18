Browns Projected To Make Draft-Day Trade

Most of the scenarios involving a trade by the Cleveland Browns in the 2026 NFL Draft have them moving down from the No. 6 overall pick. But there is also a possibility they will trade up from No. 24 overall.

Whether they select wide receiver Carnell Tate, or an offensive lineman such as Francis Mauigoa, Spencer Fano, Monroe Freeling or Kadyn Proctor, at No. 6, they will still be looking for the other position later in the draft. So, Cleveland may want to make a deal to ensure that they get the second player they want.

With that in mind, NFL.com analyst Chad Reuter is projecting the Browns to make a draft-day trade with the Dallas Cowboys for the No. 20 overall pick, where they would select wide receiver Jordyn Tyson.

“The Browns swap picks in the third and fifth rounds with Dallas to move up from No. 24 so they can grab Tyson. Cleveland needs a big-time playmaker to take the pressure off Jerry Jeudy and give whoever ends up at quarterback another dynamic target,” Reuter wrote.

In this mock draft, Reuter has the Browns selecting Freeling at No. 6 overall, thereby satisfying their need for a left tackle. Then, needing a wide receiver to complete their ideal first round, they send the No. 24 pick and their third-round pick (No. 70) pick to move up for Tyson.

The Arizona State product has been gaining momentum over the past few days as he finally chose to work out for teams after not doing so at the 2026 NFL Scouting Combine or at his college Pro Day as he was coming off of a season-ending hamstring injury that limited him to nine games in 2025. According to reports, Tyson showed that he was healthy and fully recovered, running routes and catching passes but not taking part in any physical testing, such as the 40-yard dash.

Browns fans may already be familiar with Tyson, whose brother Jaylon Tyson plays for the Cleveland Cavaliers. If Jordyn Tyson were to be selected in the first round, they would become the first brothers to be first-round picks in different professional sports.

Interestingly, Jaylon Tyson was the No. 20 overall pick in the 2024 NBA Draft, so if Jordyn Tyson were to end up at that spot in this NFL Draft, it would be another unique connection.

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Latest Intel Points To Browns’ Likely Plan At No. 6