Analyst Urges Browns To Take Shedeur Sanders In NFL Draft

The Cleveland Browns would’ve probably made the playoffs last season with some competent quarterback play.

That’s why they might not even need a superstar quarterback to be a contender.

At least, that’s what Andrew Perloff seems to think.

In the latest edition of ‘Maggie and Perloff,’ the analyst claimed that the Browns desperately need to take Shedeur Sanders at No. 2.

"Shedeur Sanders is not getting out the top two."@AndrewPerloff details why the Browns should take Shedeur Sanders, if he's there at second overall.

He believes that he doesn’t have to be an all-time talent for the Browns to take him that high.

While he’s clearly not a perfect prospect, he believes that he will be able to remove the stink of the Deshaun Watson era once and for all.

Perloff acknowledged that Sanders isn’t big or mobile enough to be considered a top-tier prospect, but he led a subpar Colorado team to multiple wins, and he can clearly sling the football down the field.

He also thinks the Browns aren’t as bad as their record showed, so adding a competent quarterback might be just what they need right now.

Of course, all of that makes perfect sense, and Sanders is one of the better decision-makers in this year’s class, even if the arm talent is far from impressive.

This decision could make or break the future of the organization.

However, whatever they do or whoever they pick, the only thing that looks like a certainty right now is that they desperately need to move on from Deshaun Watson.

