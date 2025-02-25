NFL Insider Believes Browns ‘Most Willing To Listen’ In Making Draft Move

The Cleveland Browns have several issues to address right now.

As such, trading back from No. 2 and flipping that first-round pick to get more assets might be the wisest decision.

Of course, they could also use it to either get their next foundational piece or franchise quarterback, so all options should be on the table right now.

With that in mind, NFL insider Josina Anderson reported that the Browns might be the team most willing to listen to offers and trade back right now:

“My pre-combine assessment is that out of all the teams most willing to listen—it could be Cleveland. I’m not saying the Browns will make a move back, I just think they’ll be the most willing to listen of the clubs as mentioned above,” Anderson wrote.

The Browns need a franchise quarterback, and they’re currently in a position to get either Shedeur Sanders or Cam Ward with their first-round selection.

Nevertheless, neither of them is projected to be a superstar at the next level, so they might be tempted to pursue their franchise quarterback in next season’s quarterback-rich NFL Draft.

That could be the case, especially if Ward is taken with the No. 1 pick, as he has a significantly higher upside than Sanders, who might not even want to play in Cleveland to begin with.

The Las Vegas Raiders, New York Giants, and New York Jets will reportedly all be in the mix and trying to trade up to get Sanders or Ward.

Granted, the Browns won’t be able to compete at a high level until they get a legitimate franchise-caliber quarterback.

But that doesn’t mean that they must take one at the top of this year’s NFL Draft just for the sake of it.

NEXT:

Hanford Dixon Reveals His Thoughts On Juan Thornhill's Release