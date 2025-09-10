Analyst Wants A Big Question Answered About Shedeur Sanders

The Cleveland Browns don’t need Shedeur Sanders right now.

They need someone who is ready to play and lead the team forward, and he’s not that at this point in his career.

However, that doesn’t mean he’s never going to be an NFL-caliber quarterback.

That’s why analyst Tony Rizzo wants to know if the Browns are doing anything at all to develop Sanders and help the rookie progress while he’s on the sidelines.

“Is he being developed by the Cleveland Browns?” Rizzo asked.

"Is he being developed by the Cleveland Browns," – @TheRealTRizzo says that's the only Shedeur Sanders question he has right now! pic.twitter.com/xewNL0yxtR — ESPN Cleveland (@ESPNCleveland) September 10, 2025

Rizzo, who’s been overly supportive of Sanders even before the team selected him at No. 144 overall in the 2025 NFL Draft, then claimed that Deion Sanders should make the Browns trade his son to somewhere he can play.

He also mocked the Browns’ apparent plan of having Dillon Gabriel as the backup and then adding their future starting quarterback in the first round next year.

Shedeur Sanders has to earn the right to play.

Not many first-year, fifth-round picks would try to force their way out with a trade, so why would things be any different for him just because he’s Deion Sanders’ son?

Shedeur Sanders slipped in the draft, not because of a conspiracy, but because he wasn’t an early-round prospect.

He wasn’t seen as athletically gifted enough to overcome his shortcomings, and he came with a lot of extra baggage and scrutiny that some NFL teams just did not want to deal with.

Now, it’s up to him and the Browns to find a productive path.

