Joe Flacco Is Approaching Historic Milestone

The Cleveland Browns’ decision to use Joe Flacco as their starting quarterback was highly debated.

On the one hand, they aren’t going to get more than maybe two seasons from him.

On the other hand, he is their best and most NFL-ready option.

Whatever the case, Flacco will continue to try to prove that he’s still got plenty left.

More than that, he will continue to climb the all-time statistical ladder.

According to Andrew Siciliano, Flacco could make history in Week 2 against the Baltimore Ravens.

“Joe Flacco is 261 yards away from passing both Vinny Testaverde and Carson Palmer on the NFL all-time passing list. Flacco would move into 16th on the career list. Russell Wilson is in 15th place, 316 yards ahead of Flacco,” Siciliano wrote on X.

Joe Flacco is 261 yards away from passing both Vinny Testaverde and Carson Palmer on the @NFL all-time passing list. Flacco would move into 16th on the career list. Russell Wilson is in 15th place, 316 yards ahead of Flacco. — Andrew Siciliano (@AndrewSiciliano) September 10, 2025

Flacco has a legitimate chance to move above Wilson as well.

Wilson is on thin ice after a shaky debut with the New York Giants, and judging by the way he’s played in recent years, it wouldn’t be a surprise to see him replaced by rookie Jaxson Dart.

As for the Browns, it’s hard to envision any scenario in which they will bench Flacco, at least in the first six weeks of the season.

Their schedule for that stretch looks to be brutal, and it would be tough for rookie backup Dillon Gabriel to deal with any of those opposing defenses.

Flacco is no longer a top-tier quarterback by any means, but he’s an accomplished veteran and deserves one last chance to go out on his terms and make some history along the way.

NEXT:

Browns Have Had One Persistent Problem Since 2020