Analyst Wants To See What Jameis Winston Can Do In 2024

Cleveland’s offense has struggled to produce this season, and the Browns have yet to score more than 18 points in a single game.

The Browns’ highest point total – an 18-13 victory over Jacksonville – featured a safety, and Cleveland also has a defensive touchdown to boot among the 78 points the team has scored in 2024 through five games.

With the Browns sitting at 1-4, analyst Blake Reneker is ready to see what the offense would look like under veteran backup Jameis Winston.

On “The Dawgs” podcast this week, Reneker pushed for the Browns to make a change and see what the Cleveland offense would look like under the former No. 1 overall pick.

“I want to see what Jameis Winston can do,” Reneker said, adding, “Let’s just make the switch, please. Let’s just, I guess, see how the game on Sunday goes, but if it’s more of the same, just make the switch.”

Watching Joe Flacco throw 300+ yards and score TDs with the Colts is definitely disheartening for #Browns fans. But more than what Flacco is doing in Indy, it gives hope that a QB change in Cleveland could yield similar results as it did in 2023. The Browns just need someone who… pic.twitter.com/GLtTEoOSyZ — The Dawgs – A Cleveland Browns Podcast (@thedawgspodcast) October 12, 2024

Reneker started the segment comparing Winston to former Browns athlete Joe Flacco, noting that both would have no fear of failure in returning to the field.

Winston last played significant minutes in 2022, starting three games for the New Orleans Saints that season.

He completed 63.5 percent of his passes for four touchdowns and five interceptions in those three appearances, leading his team to a 1-2 record during those starts.

Since, he’s played in 10 games between the Saints and the Browns, including this year’s limited action for Cleveland as he came in during fourth-down conversions and at the end of the Washington game last weekend.

