Analyst Warns Browns About Possible QB Pick At No. 2

The Cleveland Browns know they need to address their quarterback situation this offseason.

There will be several veteran options in free agency, some of which are actually affordable and realistic.

Nevertheless, they also need to think about the future, and that puts them in a tough spot.

This NFL Draft class isn’t particularly strong at quarterback, and with the Browns holding the No. 2 pick, they can’t afford to make any mistakes.

That’s why Jason Lloyd of The Athletic believes the team needs to be extremely cautious here.

Talking on 92.3 The Fan, Lloyd compared their situation to when Jake Locker and Mitch Trubisky were taken early in the first round and didn’t turn out to be as good as expected:

“There’s pressure on these guys to get this thing right. The larger point I would make is that’s how you end making Jake Locker and Mitch Trubisky type decisions at the top of the first-round is when you say, well we gotta get a quarterback and hope we run into one here,” Lloyd said.

"There's a lot that goes into this. Is Myles (Garrett) here next year? Who's the bridge (QB) that you're bringing in now? Certainly, you'd think that there's jobs on the line" 📞@ByJasonLloyd on @afternoon923FAN re: #Browns approach at QB ⬇️ 🔊 Listen: https://t.co/r49XPEfZGc pic.twitter.com/Sxg5G40uxG — 92.3 The Fan (@923TheFan) January 27, 2025

Most signs point to the Browns now going after Alabama’s Jalen Milroe.

He’s already familiar with offensive coordinator Tommy Rees, and the physical traits are more than evident.

Then again, he’s been penciled in as a second-round pick for most of the pre-draft process.

As athletic as he is, he might not be NFL-ready or even have as high an upside as Cam Ward or Shedeur Sanders.

That means that taking him as high as No. 2 – or even after the final stretch of the first round – could be a massive reach.

The Browns need to ensure they maximize the pick’s value, even if it requires trading down to gather more assets for the future.

There’s a lot of pressure, and it’ll be interesting to see how this situation unfolds.

NEXT:

Former Browns Player Greedy Williams Signs With UFL Team