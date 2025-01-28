Former Browns Player Greedy Williams Signs With UFL Team

Over the years, the Cleveland Browns have frequently swung and missed in the NFL Draft.

That was the case, unfortunately, with their second-round pick in the 2019 NFL Draft.

The Browns took DB Greedy Williams out of LSU, and he’s not even in the league anymore.

As reported by James Larsen on X, Williams will now join the San Antonio Brahmas of the UFL.

Breaking: The San Antonio Brahmas are signing DB Greedy Williams, per the wire. Williams was formerly a 2nd round draft pick with the #Browns. He's got 99 tackles & 2 INT's to his name in the NFL. @XFLBrahmas with another LSU addition. Big signing for their secondary. #UFL pic.twitter.com/r6uMrbckJX — James Larsen (@JamesLarsenPFN) January 28, 2025

A 6-foot-2, 185-pound athletic defensive back, he spent three seasons with the organization.

During that span, he logged 99 total tackles (78 solo, 21 assists), 12 pass breakups, two tackles for loss, two interceptions, and one forced fumble across 39 appearances (21 starts).

The 27-year-old made 11 appearances for the Browns in 2022, his final season with the team.

He registered 11 tackles (6 solo, 5 assists) after missing the start of the season with a hamstring injury.

Williams briefly joined the Philadelphia Eagles as a free agent, recording five tackles (4 solo, 1 assist) in two preseason outings before eventually being released.

Needless to say, the former No. 46 pick hasn’t necessarily lived up to the expectations coming out of college.

He spent three years with the LSU Tigers, logging 71 total tackles, 28 pass breakups, eight picks, and two tackles for loss in 25 appearances in college.

He was also a two-time First Team All-SEC and a Second Team All-American.

Still, he’s quite young, so there’s a chance another team will offer him an opportunity if he remains healthy.

In the meantime, he’s going to stay sharp and in shape by playing in the UFL.

