Analysts Hints To Reasons Why Kevin Stefanski’s Extension Delayed

Entering his fifth year, Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski has surpassed all expectations the first-time head coach had entering the job.

Cleveland has been to the playoffs twice under Stefanski, and the coach has claimed two AP NFL Coach of the Year awards for his work with the Browns.

As Stefanski enters his fifth and final year under contract, questions about why the coach has not already signed an extension have caused a stir among fans clamoring to keep him on the Browns’ sideline for the foreseeable future.

NFL analyst Aditi Kinkhabwala teased multiple reasons that Stefanski had not yet signed an extension, most notably the suggestion that “competing theories” inside the Browns organization exist between Stefanski and the front office.

Those theories include whether a five-year run by Stefanski is sufficient time to decide on the coach’s future, Kinkhabwala said.

Other issues Kinkhabwala brought to light lie within the offense’s concept, including the passing game’s usage and how to “efficiently” score points.

Kinkhabwala also hinted that the offensive staff’s makeover was a point of contention, suggesting the front office and Stefanski were at odds over the decision to replace offensive coordinator Alex Van Pelt with Ken Dorsey this offseason.

The analyst concluded her thoughts by saying that coaches’ extensions across the NFL “can take time” and that the delayed contract extension could be a matter of formality more than a disagreement over Stefanski’s role within the organization.

Stefanski is 37-30 with the Browns while leading Cleveland to a 1-2 postseason record in two appearances.

