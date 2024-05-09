Browns Nation

Login
Signup

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA. THE COLD WIRE IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF COLD WIRE MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA. THE COLD WIRE IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF COLD WIRE MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

Thursday, May 9, 2024
You are here: Home / Daily News / Analysts Hints To Reasons Why Kevin Stefanski’s Extension Delayed

Analysts Hints To Reasons Why Kevin Stefanski’s Extension Delayed

By
Leave a Comment
Follow Browns Nation on Google News Follow Us

Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski
(Photo by Nick Cammett/Getty Images)

 

Entering his fifth year, Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski has surpassed all expectations the first-time head coach had entering the job.

Cleveland has been to the playoffs twice under Stefanski, and the coach has claimed two AP NFL Coach of the Year awards for his work with the Browns.

As Stefanski enters his fifth and final year under contract, questions about why the coach has not already signed an extension have caused a stir among fans clamoring to keep him on the Browns’ sideline for the foreseeable future.

NFL analyst Aditi Kinkhabwala teased multiple reasons that Stefanski had not yet signed an extension, most notably the suggestion that “competing theories” inside the Browns organization exist between Stefanski and the front office.

Those theories include whether a five-year run by Stefanski is sufficient time to decide on the coach’s future, Kinkhabwala said.

Other issues Kinkhabwala brought to light lie within the offense’s concept, including the passing game’s usage and how to “efficiently” score points.

Kinkhabwala also hinted that the offensive staff’s makeover was a point of contention, suggesting the front office and Stefanski were at odds over the decision to replace offensive coordinator Alex Van Pelt with Ken Dorsey this offseason.

The analyst concluded her thoughts by saying that coaches’ extensions across the NFL “can take time” and that the delayed contract extension could be a matter of formality more than a disagreement over Stefanski’s role within the organization.

Stefanski is 37-30 with the Browns while leading Cleveland to a 1-2 postseason record in two appearances.

NEXT:  Browns' Social Media Post Quietly Dispels Rumored Matchup
    Get ALL the latest Browns Nation news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Browns Nation newsletter here!    
Earnest Horn
Read Full Bio
Browns Nation Staff
Earnest Horn
Contributor at Browns Nation
Ernie Horn is an award-winning writer, covering multiple sports at every level for over a quarter-century.

Reader Interactions

       

Leave a Reply

Join The Cold Wire Community! Cold Wire Favicon
You must be logged in to post a comment. Log in or sign up to join the Cold Wire community!

Sign up to comment on articles, engage with fellow sports fans, and contribute to high-quality discussions. Create a personalized profile and stay informed with tailored email notifications. Help us maintain a respectful and inclusive community.

Already have an account? Log in here.

More News

The Cleveland Browns Brownie mascot on the sideline prior to the National Football League game between the New York Jets and Cleveland Browns on September 20, 2018, at FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland, OH. Cleveland defeated New York 21-17.

Browns' Social Media Post Quietly Dispels Rumored Matchup

25 mins ago

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - DECEMBER 03: David Njoku #85 of the Cleveland Browns during warm up before the game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium on December 03, 2023 in Inglewood, California.

David Njoku Gives Heartfelt Answer About His Bond With Cleveland

2 hours ago

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JULY 27: The Miz attends the 10th Annual Ping Pong 4 Purpose Celebrity Tournament at Dodger Stadium on July 27, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.

The Miz Shares His Thoughts On Being A Browns Fan And Possible Super Bowl Run

17 hours ago

BEREA, OHIO - JULY 28: Footballs lay on the field during the first day of Cleveland Browns Training Camp on July 28, 2021 in Berea, Ohio.

Browns Invite Intriguing Defensive Back To Rookie Camp

19 hours ago

Cleveland Browns running back Pierre Strong

Pierre Strong Shares Strong Statement About Nick Chubb's Mentorship

20 hours ago

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - MARCH 02: Jamari Thrash #WO30 of Louisville participates in the 40-yard dash during the NFL Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium on March 02, 2024 in Indianapolis, Indiana.

Jamari Thrash's Impact Will Be Several Years In The Making

1 day ago

Cleveland Browns quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson

Analyst Provides Insight Into Dorian Thompson-Robinson's Injury

1 day ago

A detail view of a NFL Crest logo is seen on banner in game action during a NFL game between the Chicago Bears and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on October 8th, 2020, at Soldier Field in Chicago, IL.

Browns' Schedule For 2024 Ranked Toughest In League

1 day ago

Cleveland Browns defensive lineman Maurice Hurst

Maurice Hurst Excited To Work With 1 Browns Rookie

1 day ago

A detailed view of the NFL logo on a football prior to the game between the Minnesota Vikings and the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field on October 15, 2023 in Chicago, Illinois.

Insider Confirms NFL Schedule Release Date

2 days ago

Cleveland Browns stadium

Schedule Analyst Provides Interesting Browns Primetime Game Data

3 days ago

Cleveland Browns helmet

Analyst Explains Why Browns Rookies Will See Limited Playing Time In 2024

2 days ago

Defensive Coordinator Jim Schwartz of the Cleveland Browns looks on during the first half in the game against the Tennessee Titans at Cleveland Browns Stadium on September 24, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Browns' Defense Earns Top Ranking In Post-Draft Review

2 days ago

Cleveland Browns stadium

Browns Insider Provides Details About 2024 Schedule

2 days ago

Cleveland Browns cornerback Greg Newsome II

Greg Newsome Has Honest Admission About Fifth-Year Extension

2 days ago

FirstEnergy Stadium

Cleveland City Council To Vote On Interesting Stadium Ordinance

3 days ago

Cleveland Browns tight end David Njoku

David Njoku Enjoying His Time With Famous TE In Viral Video

3 days ago

A blimp flies over prior to a game between Cleveland Browns and New England Patriots at FirstEnergy Stadium on October 16, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Browns Sign Veteran Center To Roster

3 days ago

Practice pads sit on the field Cleveland Browns during training camp on August 18, 2020 at the Browns training facility in Berea, Ohio.

TE Depth Could Be A Concern For Browns This Season

3 days ago

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - MARCH 02: Zak Zinter #OL71 of the Michigan Wolverines speaks to the media during the 2024 NFL Combine at the Indiana Convention Center on March 2, 2024 in Indianapolis, Indiana.

Analyst Has Strong Belief About Zak Zinter's Role This Season

3 days ago

A Cleveland Browns helmet lays in the end zone before the game against the Baltimore Ravens at FirstEnergy Stadium on September 21, 2014 in Cleveland, Ohio. The Ravens defeat the Browns 23-21.

Browns Move Giovanni Ricci To New Position

4 days ago

CLEVELAND, OHIO - APRIL 30: Donovan Mitchell #45 of the Cleveland Cavaliers walks off the court prior to game five of the Eastern Conference First Round Playoffs against the Orlando Magic at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse on April 30, 2024 in Cleveland, Ohio. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement.

Browns Rookie Cheers On Cavs In Game 7 Win

4 days ago

General manager Andrew Berry of the Cleveland Browns watches the game against the New York Jets from the sideline at FirstEnergy Stadium on September 18, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Andrew Berry Claims 2 Players Are Defensive 'Cornerstones'

4 days ago

Cleveland Browns fans in the stands during the game against the Chicago Bears at FirstEnergy Stadium on September 26, 2021 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Former Browns RB Announces NFL Retirement

4 days ago

Browns Nation