Kevin Stefanski Shuts Down Reporter’s Question About Shedeur Sanders

Even after his first game leading the Cleveland Browns, questions about Shedeur Sanders and his future aren’t going away. At this point, head coach Kevin Stefanski is used to being asked about Sanders, and some of his answers are becoming more and more brief.

He was recently questioned about Sanders and whether he will keep his starting job as QB if he plays well against the Las Vegas Raiders this weekend. Stefanski artfully dodged the question.

“I’m obviously focused on this game,” Stefanski said.

Stefanski Still Hesitant To Commit To Sanders

This has been the same thing fans have seen from Stefanski for weeks, as he refuses to fully commit to Sanders or comment on his plans for him. But this non-answer says a lot on its own.

After his first game, it’s obvious that Sanders has a ton of adjusting to do. He didn’t play a great game, although some people are willing to give him the benefit of the doubt because it was his first time and he wasn’t fully prepared.

This week has surely been filled with tons of prep and practices, enabling Sanders to be in a much better position for the game versus Las Vegas. There is hope across the fanbase that he shows a lot of improvement, but others are urging patience.

Stefanski wants to keep his options open, and he has publicly stated that the team has full faith in Dillon Gabriel, who remains out due to concussion protocol. Certain fans and analysts believe that Sanders would have sat on the sidelines all year if it weren’t for Gabriel’s injury.

The next game will be a massive opportunity for Sanders, but this statement from Stefanski makes it clear that the team isn’t ready to guarantee him anything.

