Analysts Reveal Their Thoughts About Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah

Cleveland has one of the best young defenders at the linebacker position in Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah.

After earning his first Pro Bowl nod last year, the 24-year-old athlete looks poised to continue his reign of terror on the NFL for several years to come.

That’s one reason the Browns moved quickly to sign Owusu-Koramoah this offseason, inking him to a three-year, $39 million deal with $25 million in guaranteed compensation.

Former Cleveland great Hanford Dixon revealed his thoughts about Owusu-Koramoah as he praised the fourth-year linebacker for signing a long-term deal.

“Can’t you tell by the plays that he makes that he’s one step ahead all the time?” Dixon rhetorically asked Felix Wright, who was a guest on “The Hanford Dixon Show” podcast (via Twitter).

Wright pointed to the Browns’ 45-14 loss to the Houston Texans when he realized how fast Owusu-Koramoah could read plays defensively.

“His reaction time: when he saw it, he went, and made plays,” Wright said about Owusu-Koramoah’s ability to read opponents’ offensive plays.

Wright further praised Owusu-Koramoah, calling him a potential MVP for the Browns’ defense in 2023 behind only defensive end Myles Garrett.

Those factors are the reason Wright believes Cleveland moved fast to lock in Owusu-Koramoah and keep him in a Browns jersey.

Owusu-Koramoah finished the 2023 season with 101 tackles, 3.5 sacks, two interceptions, and a forced fumble.

The 6-foot-2 linebacker has played in 41 games throughout his tenure with Cleveland, starting 33 of those contests.

All told, Owusu-Koramoah has 247 tackles, five forced fumbles, and five total sacks in three seasons with the Browns.

