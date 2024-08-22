Browns Trade Kicker For Seventh-Round Pick

Next week, all 32 NFL franchises will have to make decisions on what players they will keep as they pare their rosters down to 53 athletes.

While hundreds of serviceable athletes will hit the open market via the waiver wire, several teams will look to shore up their roster deficiencies over the next three days through trades, ensuring players that they are interested in will be able to join their roster.

Cleveland has several players who other franchises could be interested in as the Browns have depth at multiple positions.

According to analyst Albert Breer, the Browns have already pulled off one move ahead of the roster reductions next week.

Breer shared on Twitter that Cleveland has traded kicker Cade York to the Washington Commanders for a “conditional seventh-rounder.”

Source: The Browns are trading K Cade York to the Commanders for a conditional seventh-rounder. So an early deal as trade market heats up with cutdown looming. — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) August 22, 2024

York has been on the Cleveland roster twice over the past three years after the team drafted the kicker in the 2022 NFL Draft using a fourth-round selection.

That year, York was available for all 17 games, finishing the season making 24 of the 32 field goals he kicked.

The kicker was also 35-of-37 kicking extra points during the 2022 season.

After his lackluster showing, the Browns made a trade in 2023 for Dustin Hopkins, acquiring the veteran kicker in late August and later waiving York.

York joined the Tennessee Titans and New York Giants during the 2023 season, playing on their practice squads only.

Cleveland again signed York in March before making the trade with the Commanders on Thursday.

Hopkins signed a three-year extension with the Browns this offseason, making him one of the top-five highest-paid kickers in the NFL at the time.

