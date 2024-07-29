Analysts Share Jedrick Wills’ Progress

Last season, being a Cleveland Browns offensive tackle was rough on the knees.

Three starters were lost during the season to separate knee injuries as veterans Jack Conklin and Jedrick Wills joined rookie Dawand Jones on the injured reserve list with season-ending injuries.

While Jones has returned to the practice field already, neither Conklin nor Wills have yet to perform drills on the field with the team.

Wills appears close to returning this year as the fifth-year athlete was seen in analyst Camryn Justice’s Twitter video working out along the sidelines during practice this week.

Jedrick Wills Jr. continuing his knee rehab, back to working outside at practice. #Browns pic.twitter.com/F7Fa0e4xGJ — Camryn Justice (@camijustice) July 27, 2024

In the video, Wills is using weights to improve his strength for the regular season.

Wills started the training camp on the Physically Unable to Perform (PUP) list, and the team’s medical staff must clear him before he can return to workouts with the team.

Another analyst – Fred Greetham – shared a video on Twitter of Wills as well, pointing to the fact that the 6-foot-4, 307-pound lineman is no longer wearing any sleeves or wraps on his surgically repaired knee.

#Browns Jed Wills does not have a sleeve or wrap on his surgically repaired knee. He is still on PUP list. pic.twitter.com/ynVjXwaDjw — Fred Greetham (@FredGreetham9) July 27, 2024

The video shows Wills walking through the field as he observes drills for the offensive linemen.

Wills was the first pick of Browns GM Andrew Berry’s tenure as Cleveland used the No. 10 overall selection in the 2020 NFL Draft to acquire the offensive lineman.

Last season, Wills was injured during the team’s 27-0 victory over the Arizona Cardinals in November.

Wills underwent knee surgery in December to repair his injury and was originally slated to return by the season opener against Dallas.

