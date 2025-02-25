Mel Kiper Jr. Predicts Browns’ Draft Choice In Latest Mock Draft

The Cleveland Browns are stuck in a difficult salary cap situation right now.

The Deshaun Watson trade continues to hurt this team and set it back.

That’s why they need to find a cheap solution at the quarterback position, and there’s no better way to do so than through the NFL Draft.

With that in mind, ESPN NFL Draft expert Mel Kiper Jr. predicted that they would use their No. 2 pick to draft Cam Ward.

He stated that Ward is the consensus No. 1 QB around the league, but having him fall to No. 2 means the Tennessee Titans will most likely go in a different direction.

Whatever the case, this might be just what the Browns need to finally find the guy they’ve craved for more than two decades.

Ward isn’t a perfect prospect by any means.

He still needs to work on his decision-making and his footwork.

Then again, the arm talent is remarkable and mesmerizing, and he seems to have a significantly higher ceiling than Shedeur Sanders, who might be more pro-ready at this point in his development.

The Browns aren’t just a quarterback away from contention, but they’re not as far behind as most three-win teams either.

We’ve seen how getting things right at quarterback can help turn a team around overnight.

It happened to the Houston Texans, Washington Commanders, and Denver Broncos in the last two years alone.

Hopefully, if they end up taking Ward, Sanders, or anybody else, the Browns can undergo the same kind of turnaround next season.

