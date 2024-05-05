Andrew Berry Claims 2 Players Are Defensive ‘Cornerstones’

After wrapping up his latest NFL Draft, Cleveland Browns GM Andrew Berry began a media tour to tout the accomplishments the Cleveland front office has achieved during his tenure.

Part of that achievement is signing veterans from previous drafts to long-term contracts as those players are in their prime.

In a visit to “The Pat McAfee Show” Friday, Berry noted that two defensive stalwarts fit that category, naming both defensive end Myles Garrett and cornerback Denzel Ward as two “cornerstone players” for the Browns.

“Having Myles and Denzel and guys like that, they really are difference-makers, difference-makers in the outcome of games,” Berry said of the duo (via Browns fan UK on Twitter).

Berry initially called Garrett and Ward “players in their prime,” adding that it was a luxury few NFL teams enjoy.

The Browns GM noted that Garrett and Ward give their defensive coaches a lot of opportunities to move them around the field schematically and give opponents different looks, helping the coaches build a game plan that makes the Cleveland defense dominant.

Last season, Cleveland led the league in yards allowed and passing yards allowed, their first overall ranking in those two categories in numerous years.

Garrett is just 28 years old and was the former top overall pick in the 2017 draft.

As a pro, Garrett has played in 100 games for the Browns, recording 305 tackles and 88.5 sacks in his seven-year career.

Ward was the Browns’ first-round draft pick in 2018 as the No. 4 overall pick in that draft.

In his six-year career with Cleveland, Ward has played in 79 games and recorded 273 tackles while picking off 15 passes as a pro.

