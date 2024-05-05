Browns Nation

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA. THE COLD WIRE IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF COLD WIRE MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

Sunday, May 5, 2024
Former Browns RB Announces NFL Retirement

By
Cleveland Browns fans in the stands during the game against the Chicago Bears at FirstEnergy Stadium on September 26, 2021 in Cleveland, Ohio.
(Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)

 

As the NFL begins its offseason activities, veterans who find themselves without strong options will start announcing their retirement from the league.

Today, a former Cleveland Browns running back joined that list.

In an Instagram post that was shared on Twitter, running back Duke Johnson Jr. announced his retirement from the NFL after eight seasons in the league.

“I hope I left a greater impression on y’all that’s bigger than football,” Johnson captioned his Instagram post.

Johnson was a third-round pick of the Browns in 2015 and stayed with the team for four seasons.

In Cleveland, Johnson played 64 games as a running back, earning 299 carries for 1,286 yards and five touchdowns.

He later joined the Houston Texans for a two-season stretch, playing in 27 games for the franchise and earning 645 yards and 160 carries for the squad.

In 2021, Johnson played for the Miami Dolphins, scoring three touchdowns in five games with the franchise.

The final season Johnson saw NFL regular-season action was in 2022 with the Buffalo Bills, playing in one game with the team that year.

As a receiving back, Johnson caught 311 passes in his career, netting 2,870 yards and 12 touchdowns to surpass his yardage as a runner.

In Cleveland, the running back also returned kicks for the team from 2015 until 2017.

Johnson also played for the Jacksonville Jaguars despite not recording any official stats for the NFL franchise.

Collegiately, Johnson became Miami’s all-time leading rusher in his final season with the program as he tallied 3,519 rushing yards in his three playing seasons with the Hurricanes.

Earnest Horn
Browns Nation Staff
Earnest Horn
Contributor at Browns Nation
Ernie Horn is an award-winning writer, covering multiple sports at every level for over a quarter-century.

Browns Nation