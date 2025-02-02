Andrew Berry Clears The Air About Browns’ Salary Cap Situation

The Cleveland Browns are in a tough spot financially right now.

They don’t have much money available to make significant moves in free agency, and unless they restructure some contracts or part ways with a few players, that’s unlikely to change.

However, when asked about that, GM Andrew Berry claimed that the team would find a way to do what’s best not only for this season but also for years to come:

“We’ve always gone into the management of our salary cap on a multiyear basis,” Berry said. “We’ll have the appropriate level of flexibility for whatever we want to accomplish this spring.”

Of course, once again, these struggles have a lot to do with the Deshaun Watson situation.

The fact that the team gave him a fully guaranteed contract worth $230 million continues to be a major issue.

The financial implications of parting ways with him are just too severe, so they’re pretty much stuck with him for the next couple of years.

Some reports claim that they could receive financial insurance relief if he is unable to play for the entirety of the 2025 season.

That would be the best scenario for this team.

The Browns aren’t getting much younger, and they must make sure to replenish their roster with players on team-friendly deals.

Nevertheless, they also need to go after a proven veteran quarterback in free agency, and having a little more wiggle room to make an enticing offer would obviously put them in a better position.

It will be interesting to see what they do and how they go about it, but it certainly won’t be easy.

