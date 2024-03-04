2 Browns Defenders Featured in Latest PFF List

Pro Football Focus kicked off its annual “Top-100 Players of the Season” list today, revealing their 81-101st picks.

That means Cleveland Browns fans get to chastise the group all week for their choices.

Basing decisions on their unique analytics more than stats leaves PFF open to questions.

Even though a pair of Browns defenders are already included, the Dawg Pound can argue they should be ranked higher (via PFF on Twitter).

Regardless of position, who were the best players from the 2023 NFL season? Tap in to read ⬇️https://t.co/271Faj5CUB — PFF (@PFF) March 4, 2024

PFF placed linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah at number 96, while Denzel Ward came in at number 85.

Ward earned his third career Pro Bowl invitation this season with nine pass breakups and a pair of interceptions.

According to PFF, Ward allowed 51.5 percent of the passes thrown his way to be completed, with one touchdown.

Another analytical group, Pro Football Reference, credits Ward with 11 pass breakups and a 49 percent catch rate.

But PFF saw enough to call Ward the best coverage corner on the Browns.

They went on to call Owusu-Koramoah one of the most athletic defenders in the NFL.

Writing for PFF, Sam Monson says there were games when JOK was all over the field for the Browns.

Contrary to some other rankings, PFF included playoff games in their evaluations.

Owusu-Koramoah was the best defender on the field in the Browns wild card loss, with four TFLs among his eight total tackles.

PFF knocked JOK down the list because of 15 missed tackles over the course of the season.

20 additional rankings will be published each day this week by the analytics site.