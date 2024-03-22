Andrew Berry Draws Inspiration From Top NFL GM

Current Cleveland Browns general manager Andrew Berry spent a formative part of his career in the Philadelphia Eagles front office.

Some rank the Browns GM among the top NFL executives, along with Philly’s current GM, Howie Roseman.

The “Bussin’ With The Boys” podcast recently caught an interesting item that might reveal how much Roseman influenced Berry.

In a social media post, the Bussin’ crew points out some words written on a whiteboard in Berry’s office (via Bussin’ With The Boys on Twitter).

This is awesome. Browns GM Andrew Berry has quote from Eagles GM Howie Roseman on his whiteboard that says, “To win a Super Bowl, you either need the best player (e.g. Tom Brady) or make a decision that could cost you your job.” 🔥 (via @ZBerm) pic.twitter.com/LgSlOjmO28 — Bussin' With The Boys (@BussinWTB) March 22, 2024

Berry has a quote from Howie Roseman highlighted in yellow that should interest Browns fans.

It says, “To win a Super Bowl, you either need the best player (e.g. Tom Brady) or make a decision that could cost you your job.”

Judging from the number of Browns fans calling for Berry’s job over the years, he takes these words to heart.

His Deshaun Watson plan is still hotly debated by fans and pundits around the country.

An unfortunate and significant shoulder injury deferred any objective football-centric grading of the deal.

There is still some question as to whether the quarterback will be ready for Week 1 in 2024 as he rehabs from surgery.

Berry and Watson need a full and successful season to vindicate the GM’s high-profile gamble.

Watson’s official 8-4 won-loss record does not diminish the disappointment of his play to date.

Nor does it quiet concerns regarding Watson’s off-field troubles or criticism about his response.

But the Watson deal does meet the parameters of Roseman’s advice.

Watson can either lead the Browns to a Super Bowl or possibly get Berry fired.