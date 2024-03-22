Browns Nation

Browns News. Rumors. Highlights. Now

You are here: Home / Daily News / Andrew Berry Draws Inspiration From Top NFL GM

Andrew Berry Draws Inspiration From Top NFL GM

By

Cleveland Browns GM Andrew Berry
Andrew Berry (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

 

Current Cleveland Browns general manager Andrew Berry spent a formative part of his career in the Philadelphia Eagles front office.

Some rank the Browns GM among the top NFL executives, along with Philly’s current GM, Howie Roseman.

The “Bussin’ With The Boys” podcast recently caught an interesting item that might reveal how much Roseman influenced Berry.

In a social media post, the Bussin’ crew points out some words written on a whiteboard in Berry’s office (via Bussin’ With The Boys on Twitter).

Berry has a quote from Howie Roseman highlighted in yellow that should interest Browns fans.

It says, “To win a Super Bowl, you either need the best player (e.g. Tom Brady) or make a decision that could cost you your job.”

Judging from the number of Browns fans calling for Berry’s job over the years, he takes these words to heart.

His Deshaun Watson plan is still hotly debated by fans and pundits around the country.

An unfortunate and significant shoulder injury deferred any objective football-centric grading of the deal.

There is still some question as to whether the quarterback will be ready for Week 1 in 2024 as he rehabs from surgery.

Berry and Watson need a full and successful season to vindicate the GM’s high-profile gamble.

Watson’s official 8-4 won-loss record does not diminish the disappointment of his play to date.

Nor does it quiet concerns regarding Watson’s off-field troubles or criticism about his response.

But the Watson deal does meet the parameters of Roseman’s advice.

Watson can either lead the Browns to a Super Bowl or possibly get Berry fired.

    Get ALL the latest Browns Nation news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Browns Nation newsletter here!    
Pat Opperman
Read Full Bio
Browns Nation Staff
Pat Opperman
Contributor at Browns Nation
Pat Opperman retired from real life to write about the Cleveland Browns and other matters of unflappable faith.

Reader Interactions

       

Leave a Reply

More Cleveland Browns News

Cleveland Browns quarterback Joe Flacco

Joe Flacco Shares True Feelings About Leaving The Browns

1 hour ago

Cleveland Browns helmet

Browns Sit Atop 2024 NFL Financial List

2 hours ago

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson

Analyst Says Browns Have The ‘Most Under-Told Story’ Of The Offseason

1 day ago

Cleveland Browns quarterback Joe Flacco

Browns Fans Showed Up At Notable Joe Flacco Event

1 day ago

Cleveland Browns QB Jameis Winston

Video Shows Jameis Winston Already Taking Snaps For The Browns

1 day ago

Cleveland Browns RB D'Onta Foreman

Browns Add More RB Depth With Latest Free-Agent Signing

2 days ago

Cleveland Browns WR Jerry Jeudy

Analyst Details Potential Issues If New Browns WR Fails In 2024

2 days ago

Cleveland Browns QB Jameis Winston

Jameis Winston Sends First Message As A Member Of The Browns

2 days ago

Cleveland Browns NFL Draft

PFF Projects Browns To Focus On Skill Position With Second-Round Pick

3 days ago

The helmet of Christian Yount #57 of the Cleveland Browns sits on the turf before the start of the Browns and Baltimore Ravens game at M&T Bank Stadium on December 24, 2011 in Baltimore, Maryland.

Browns Decide To Retain Key Special Teams Player

3 days ago

Jerry Jeudy #10 of the Denver Broncos warms up prior to a game against the Green Bay Packers at Empower Field At Mile High on October 22, 2023 in Denver, Colorado.

Browns Make A Decision On Jerry Jeudy's Future

3 days ago

Cleveland Browns helmet

Analyst Claims Browns May Not Have Faith In 1 QB

3 days ago

Cleveland Browns WR Jerry Jeudy

Reporter Notes New Browns Addition Could Have 'Much Bigger Role' in 2025

4 days ago

Cleveland Browns TE David Njoku

David Njoku Announces Special Offseason Event

4 days ago

Free-Agent pass rusher Aaron Lynch

Notable Defender Reportedly Had 'Positive Workout' With Browns

4 days ago

Cleveland Browns pass rusher Za'Darius Smith

Bleacher Report Gives Notable Honor To Browns Pass-Rushing Unit

4 days ago

Cleveland Browns QB Deshaun Watson

Deshaun Watson Has A Message About New QB Joining The Steelers

5 days ago

Pittsburgh Steelers QB Justin Fields

Stats Show New Steelers QB Has Struggled Against The Browns

5 days ago

New York Giants offensive lineman Justin Pugh

Giants Veteran Makes Strong Projection About The Browns

5 days ago

Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski

Browns Could End 36-Year Streak In 2024 Season

5 days ago

Cleveland Browns WR Jerry Jeudy

Video Shows Jerry Jeudy Enjoying His New Browns Threads

5 days ago

Cleveland Browns defender Quinton Jefferson

Insider Explains How Browns Beat 1 Team To Sign New DT

5 days ago

Former Los Angeles Rams DT Aaron Donald

Browns Defender Sends A Bold Message About Aaron Donald

5 days ago

Pittsburgh Steelers QB Justin Fields

Browns Legend Reacts To Recent Steelers Trade

5 days ago

Joe Flacco Shares True Feelings About Leaving The Browns

No more pages to load