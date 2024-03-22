Joe Flacco Shares True Feelings About Leaving The Browns

Flacco Fever has officially moved to Indianapolis after the 2023 Cleveland Browns hero signed with the Indianapolis Colts.

But even the Colts’ reporters want to know how Joe Flacco feels about leaving Northern Ohio.

The Indianapolis Star’s Joel Erickson broached the topic at Flacco’s post-signing presser.

And the veteran quarterback admitted he was a little surprised that the Browns did not bring him back (via Joel A. Erickson on Twitter).

Asked Flacco if he was surprised he's not back in Cleveland: "Probably a little bit." But… Says he's also been around the game long enough to understand and know that things change year to year. — Joel A. Erickson (@JoelAErickson) March 22, 2024

Flacco told Erickson he understood the nature of the game, including how things change each year.

Within days of the season’s end, he might have seen the writing on the wall after a slew of coaching changes.

Offensive coordinator Alex Van Pelt was among the personnel released by Kevin Stefanski.

But that’s not to say Flacco’s impact on last season won’t play a role in reshaping the Browns offense.

Stefanski and Deshaun Watson seemed as excited as the fans were by Flacco’s downfield prowess, and Andrew Berry’s choice as QB2 for this season shares the former Raven’s penchant for the deep ball.

Ken Dorsey might have an easy sell for an offensive game plan that stretches defenses like Flacco did, after all, Watson didn’t win a passing title by throwing screens and short curls.

Flacco’s surprise at not being re-signed could be exacerbated by a new vertical offense.

But coming off the couch for a short stretch is not the same as going through a grueling offseason and 17 games.

Jameis Winston is a younger player with a similar attitude and a strong arm.

And the former Saint and Buccaneer fits Berry’s preference to sign backup QBs who can mimic his starter.