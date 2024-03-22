Browns Nation

Browns News. Rumors. Highlights. Now

You are here: Home / Daily News / Joe Flacco Shares True Feelings About Leaving The Browns

Joe Flacco Shares True Feelings About Leaving The Browns

By

Cleveland Browns quarterback Joe Flacco
Joe Flacco (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

 

Flacco Fever has officially moved to Indianapolis after the 2023 Cleveland Browns hero signed with the Indianapolis Colts.

But even the Colts’ reporters want to know how Joe Flacco feels about leaving Northern Ohio.

The Indianapolis Star’s Joel Erickson broached the topic at Flacco’s post-signing presser.

And the veteran quarterback admitted he was a little surprised that the Browns did not bring him back (via Joel A. Erickson on Twitter).

Flacco told Erickson he understood the nature of the game, including how things change each year.

Within days of the season’s end, he might have seen the writing on the wall after a slew of coaching changes.

Offensive coordinator Alex Van Pelt was among the personnel released by Kevin Stefanski.

But that’s not to say Flacco’s impact on last season won’t play a role in reshaping the Browns offense.

Stefanski and Deshaun Watson seemed as excited as the fans were by Flacco’s downfield prowess, and Andrew Berry’s choice as QB2 for this season shares the former Raven’s penchant for the deep ball.

Ken Dorsey might have an easy sell for an offensive game plan that stretches defenses like Flacco did, after all, Watson didn’t win a passing title by throwing screens and short curls.

Flacco’s surprise at not being re-signed could be exacerbated by a new vertical offense.

But coming off the couch for a short stretch is not the same as going through a grueling offseason and 17 games.

Jameis Winston is a younger player with a similar attitude and a strong arm.

And the former Saint and Buccaneer fits Berry’s preference to sign backup QBs who can mimic his starter.

    Get ALL the latest Browns Nation news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Browns Nation newsletter here!    
Pat Opperman
Read Full Bio
Browns Nation Staff
Pat Opperman
Contributor at Browns Nation
Pat Opperman retired from real life to write about the Cleveland Browns and other matters of unflappable faith.

Reader Interactions

       

Leave a Reply

More Cleveland Browns News

Cleveland Browns helmet

Browns Sit Atop 2024 NFL Financial List

38 mins ago

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson

Analyst Says Browns Have The ‘Most Under-Told Story’ Of The Offseason

1 day ago

Cleveland Browns quarterback Joe Flacco

Browns Fans Showed Up At Notable Joe Flacco Event

1 day ago

Cleveland Browns QB Jameis Winston

Video Shows Jameis Winston Already Taking Snaps For The Browns

1 day ago

Cleveland Browns RB D'Onta Foreman

Browns Add More RB Depth With Latest Free-Agent Signing

2 days ago

Cleveland Browns WR Jerry Jeudy

Analyst Details Potential Issues If New Browns WR Fails In 2024

2 days ago

Cleveland Browns QB Jameis Winston

Jameis Winston Sends First Message As A Member Of The Browns

2 days ago

Cleveland Browns NFL Draft

PFF Projects Browns To Focus On Skill Position With Second-Round Pick

3 days ago

The helmet of Christian Yount #57 of the Cleveland Browns sits on the turf before the start of the Browns and Baltimore Ravens game at M&T Bank Stadium on December 24, 2011 in Baltimore, Maryland.

Browns Decide To Retain Key Special Teams Player

3 days ago

Jerry Jeudy #10 of the Denver Broncos warms up prior to a game against the Green Bay Packers at Empower Field At Mile High on October 22, 2023 in Denver, Colorado.

Browns Make A Decision On Jerry Jeudy's Future

3 days ago

Cleveland Browns helmet

Analyst Claims Browns May Not Have Faith In 1 QB

3 days ago

Cleveland Browns WR Jerry Jeudy

Reporter Notes New Browns Addition Could Have 'Much Bigger Role' in 2025

4 days ago

Cleveland Browns TE David Njoku

David Njoku Announces Special Offseason Event

4 days ago

Free-Agent pass rusher Aaron Lynch

Notable Defender Reportedly Had 'Positive Workout' With Browns

4 days ago

Cleveland Browns pass rusher Za'Darius Smith

Bleacher Report Gives Notable Honor To Browns Pass-Rushing Unit

4 days ago

Cleveland Browns QB Deshaun Watson

Deshaun Watson Has A Message About New QB Joining The Steelers

5 days ago

Pittsburgh Steelers QB Justin Fields

Stats Show New Steelers QB Has Struggled Against The Browns

5 days ago

New York Giants offensive lineman Justin Pugh

Giants Veteran Makes Strong Projection About The Browns

5 days ago

Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski

Browns Could End 36-Year Streak In 2024 Season

5 days ago

Cleveland Browns WR Jerry Jeudy

Video Shows Jerry Jeudy Enjoying His New Browns Threads

5 days ago

Cleveland Browns defender Quinton Jefferson

Insider Explains How Browns Beat 1 Team To Sign New DT

5 days ago

Former Los Angeles Rams DT Aaron Donald

Browns Defender Sends A Bold Message About Aaron Donald

5 days ago

Pittsburgh Steelers QB Justin Fields

Browns Legend Reacts To Recent Steelers Trade

5 days ago

Cleveland Browns linebacker Jordan Hicks

Jordan Hicks Sends A Message Upon Browns Arrival

5 days ago

Browns Sit Atop 2024 NFL Financial List

No more pages to load