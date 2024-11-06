Browns Nation

Wednesday, November 6, 2024
You are here: Home / Daily News / Andrew Berry Has 1-Word Reply On If Team Considered Trading Myles Garrett

Andrew Berry Has 1-Word Reply On If Team Considered Trading Myles Garrett

By
Cleveland Browns pass rusher Myles Garrett
(Photo by Nick Cammett/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns parted ways with one of their best defensive players.

Za’Darius Smith is now a Detroit Lion, leaving his fellow DE Myles Garrett all alone in Berea.

Of course, multiple teams would’ve loved to have an opportunity to get their hands on Garrett instead.

However, that never crossed Andrew Berry’s mind.

When asked whether he ever thought about moving on from the former No. 1 pick, his answer was straightforward: No (via Camryn Justice).

The Browns aren’t that far off from contention, so it’s not like they need to start from scratch.

This team boasts plenty of talent on both sides of the field.

They just need to address their never-ending woes at the quarterback position, and judging by their current record, their best chance to do so might come in the upcoming edition of the NFL Draft.

Of course, moving on from Garrett would’ve fetched them a massive trade package in return, but it would’ve also set them back years.

Garrett is one of the most disruptive defensive forces in the game, not to mention a fan favorite and pillar of the community.

Given how things have transpired this season, the team was in no position to deal with that kind of fan uproar and backlash.

It’s unfortunate to see that the team wasn’t able to meet the sky-high expectations the fans had laid upon them after a promising year in 2023.

But with just a couple of moves, they could and should get back to their winning ways in no time.

