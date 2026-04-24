Andrew Berry Hints At Making Another Offensive Line Addition In Draft

Andrew Berry is not finished building this offensive line.

After a first round that saw the Browns land Spencer Fano at nine to anchor the left tackle spot, Cleveland’s general manager made clear Thursday night that there could be more work to do up front over the next two days of the draft.

Mary Kay Cabot reported on X, following the conclusion of round one what Berry had to say.

“Browns GM Andrew Berry said he might not be done bolstering the offensive line yet. 9 more picks over the next two days. They could use a center.”

#Browns GM Andrew Berry said he might not be done bolstering the offensive line yet. 9 more picks over the next two days. They could use a center. — Mary Kay Cabot (@MaryKayCabot) April 24, 2026

The Browns have an enormous amount of ammunition heading into Friday and Saturday, and Berry is already signaling that he intends to use it wisely.

The Browns used round one to solve left tackle and add a dynamic playmaker at wide receiver. Now Berry is hinting that he wants to keep stacking talent on the offensive line throughout the rest of the draft. That is exactly how you build a team that can protect a young quarterback and allow an offense to develop over time.

The Browns’ starting center last season, Ethan Pocic, suffered a season-ending torn achilles near the end of the year and is still a free agent. If the season started today, either Luke Wypler or Elgton Jenkins would likely be the starting center.

Todd Monken’s offense needs time and space to operate. The more talent Cleveland adds up front, the more dangerous their quarterback can be, and the more KC Concepcion can do with the ball in his hands after the catch.

Berry was one of the busiest general managers in round 1. He traded down, collected extra picks, landed his guys, and now he is eyeing day two and three with a long shopping list still in hand.

Browns fans should stay locked in this weekend. Berry is just getting started.

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Browns Draft WR KC Concepcion With No. 24 Pick