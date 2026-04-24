Browns Trade Out Of No. 6 Pick With Chiefs

Andrew Berry said all week that he was going to maximize the asset. On Thursday night in Pittsburgh, he did exactly that.

The Cleveland Browns have traded the sixth overall pick to the Kansas City Chiefs, and NFL insider Mike Garafolo broke down the terms.

“Trade terms: Chiefs get pick 6. Browns get 9, 74, 141,” Garafolo wrote.

Chiefs get pick 6. Browns get picks 9, 74, and 141.

The Browns moved back three spots, stayed inside the top ten, and walked away with an extra third rounder and a fifth rounder on top of it.

For the Browns, they still pick inside the top ten, which means the top offensive tackle prospects should still be very much in play.

Now the real fun begins.

NEXT:

Report: Browns Looking To Make Big Move In Draft