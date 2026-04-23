Browns Could Make Draft Pick At 24 That Nobody Is Expecting

Everything the Cleveland Browns have done over this offseason has pointed to the fact that with their two first-round picks in the 2026 draft, there’s a high likelihood that left tackle and wide receiver are the two selections. They are the two positions on the field that GM Andrew Berry has given little to no attention to in free agency, and there are a number of prospects who would be a seamless fit in both draft slots.

Most analysts agree that a left tackle and a wide receiver are the plan, but it remains to be seen which position will come first. A case could be made for either position at No. 6 or No. 24, and one analyst recently highlighted a high-upside tackle who could be a great option late in the first round.

Lance Reisland of 92.3 The Fan suggested that the Browns can wait until the 24th pick for a tackle. Names like Francis Mauigoa, Spencer Fano, and Monroe Freeling have been floated to the Browns in a lot of mocks at No. 6, but it’s an unusually deep tackle class that could enable Cleveland to take the receiver first and take somebody like Max Iheanachor 24th, so says Reisland.

“If the Browns wait until 24 to take a tackle, Max Iheanachor makes a lot of sense. Elite traits, light feet, plays with an edge, and his ceiling is as high as anyone in this class. Not finished, but that’s a swing worth taking,” Reisland posted on X.

If the Browns wait until 24 to take a tackle, Max Iheanachor makes a lot of sense. Elite traits, light feet, plays with an edge, and his ceiling is as high as anyone in this class. Not finished, but that’s a swing worth taking. #Browns pic.twitter.com/xncoJqrBrI — Lance Reisland (Coach Riz) (@LanceReisland) April 23, 2026

Cleveland has met with a number of tackle prospects via top 30 visits, but Iheanachor’s name hasn’t come up much in the discussion. Even other prospects like Kadyn Proctor and Caleb Lomu have been closely linked to the Browns, but not Iheanachor.

That’s not to say that he wouldn’t be a great pick. He checks all the boxes in terms of size, athleticism, and production that a team would want with a first-round pick. The only issue is that he plays right tackle, and the Browns have a more obvious need at left tackle.

He has played some left tackle in the past, so there’s little reason to believe he couldn’t move to the other side. It has also been suggested that new right tackle Tytus Howard could move to LT as well, which gives Berry even more options with his tackle choice.

It will be fun to see how Cleveland navigates the board. This is just another name that has been thrown into the mix, and while he may not be first on any Browns fans’ boards, he’d be a great weapon to add to this line.

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