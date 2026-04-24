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Thursday, April 23, 2026
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Browns Select Spencer Fano With No. 9 Pick

Jimmy Swartz
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Browns Select Spencer Fano With No. 9 Pick
(Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

 

Andrew Berry traded back from six to nine, grabbed an extra third rounder and a fifth rounder in the process, and still got his guy.

The Cleveland Browns have selected offensive lineman Spencer Fano out of Utah with the ninth overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft.

“Boosting up the front lines.  Welcome to Cleveland, Spencer Fano!” Cleveland Browns wrote.

Fano is not just a good prospect. He is one of the most decorated offensive linemen to come out of college football in recent memory. In 2023 he earned Freshman All-American honors while playing in all 13 games with 12 starts, 11 of which came at left tackle. In 2024 he was a Second Team Associated Press All-American and a First Team All-Big 12 selection, starting all 12 games at right tackle.

Then in 2025 he took it to another level entirely, winning the Outland Trophy as the nation’s top interior lineman, earning First Team Associated Press All-American honors, Big 12 Offensive Lineman of the Year, and Polynesian College Co-Player of the Year. He was also a team captain.

He will reportedly play left tackle, according to Todd Monken.

“#Browns coach Todd Monken said Utah OT Spencer Fano was their top target because of his “character, toughness and athleticism.” He said he’ll play left tackle,” Mary Kay Cabot wrote.

The Browns quarterback now has a cornerstone piece being added to protect him up front.

NEXT:  Browns Trade Out Of No. 6 Pick With Chiefs
Jimmy Swartz
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Jimmy Swartz
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Owner and Founder of BrownsNation.com. Born and raised in Ohio and a lifelong Cleveland Browns fan, I understand the passion, frustration, and [...]

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