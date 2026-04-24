Todd Monken Reveals 3 Reasons Why Browns Drafted Spencer Fano

Todd Monken did not need long to explain why the Cleveland Browns used the ninth overall pick on Spencer Fano. He did it in three words.

“Character, athleticism, toughness,” Monken said.

Head coach Todd Monken said he is "jacked" the #Browns were able to get offensive tackle Spencer Fano with the ninth pick of the draft after trading down with the Chiefs. He said Fano will play left tackle. pic.twitter.com/0CAYXnkAiz — Jeff Schudel (@jsproinsider) April 24, 2026

Monken also confirmed that Fano will play left tackle and said that he is not concerned that Fano has not played left tackle in the past two years.

Left tackle has been a glaring need in Cleveland for far too long. Whoever the Browns QB will be now has a blindside protector, and it is a three-time All-American who won the Outland Trophy and captained his team at Utah.

Scouts rave about his loose, fluid athleticism that allows him to recover from compromised positions and sustain blocks at a high level. He is a rangy pass protector with very good quickness and balance.

He plays with excellent effort on every single snap regardless of the opponent or the game situation. Those are not qualities you can teach. You either have them or you do not, and Fano has them in abundance.

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Browns Select Spencer Fano With No. 9 Pick