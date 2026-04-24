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Todd Monken Reveals 3 Reasons Why Browns Drafted Spencer Fano

Jimmy Swartz
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Todd Monken Reveals 3 Reasons Why Browns Drafted Spencer Fano
(Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

 

Todd Monken did not need long to explain why the Cleveland Browns used the ninth overall pick on Spencer Fano. He did it in three words.

“Character, athleticism, toughness,” Monken said.

Monken also confirmed that Fano will play left tackle and said that he is not concerned that Fano has not played left tackle in the past two years.

Left tackle has been a glaring need in Cleveland for far too long. Whoever the Browns QB will be now has a blindside protector, and it is a three-time All-American who won the Outland Trophy and captained his team at Utah.

Scouts rave about his loose, fluid athleticism that allows him to recover from compromised positions and sustain blocks at a high level. He is a rangy pass protector with very good quickness and balance.

He plays with excellent effort on every single snap regardless of the opponent or the game situation. Those are not qualities you can teach. You either have them or you do not, and Fano has them in abundance.

NEXT:  Browns Select Spencer Fano With No. 9 Pick
Jimmy Swartz
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Browns Nation Staff
Jimmy Swartz
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Owner and Founder of BrownsNation.com. Born and raised in Ohio and a lifelong Cleveland Browns fan, I understand the passion, frustration, and [...]

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