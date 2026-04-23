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Report: Browns Looking To Make Big Move In Draft

Jimmy Swartz
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Report: Browns Looking To Make Big Move In Draft
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According to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, the Browns are among a group of teams that have been having pre-draft conversations with other clubs about the possibility of moving up into the late first round.

“The Eagles, Titans and Browns are among teams that have had pre-draft discussions with teams about possible move-ups into late 1. Some of that could prove simple due diligence but noteworthy nonetheless,” Fowler wrote.

Fowler noted that the Eagles and Titans are also in those discussions, and that some of this could simply be routine due diligence. But the fact that Cleveland’s name is being mentioned in these conversations is worth paying attention to.

The Browns currently hold the No. 6 overall pick and an additional first-rounder from the Jacksonville Jaguars. That already gives them significant flexibility heading into the draft. The question now is whether they are looking to use some of that capital to maneuver even further and grab a specific player they have zeroed in on.

The Browns have been widely expected to target a wide receiver and an offensive tackle with their two first-round picks. A move up in the late first round could allow them to grab another one of those pieces.

With the draft finally arriving, the Browns are making it clear they are not just going through the motions. They have a plan, and it sounds like they are willing to be aggressive to execute it.

Browns fans would be wise to strap in.

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Jimmy Swartz
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Browns Nation Staff
Jimmy Swartz
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Owner and Founder of BrownsNation.com. Born and raised in Ohio and a lifelong Cleveland Browns fan, I understand the passion, frustration, and [...]

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